HILLSBORO, Ore. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team earned a draw in a Sunday contest at Portland State. The Coyotes rallied twice in the 90 minutes to find game-tying goals and avoid a fourth straight loss ahead of a Tuesday evening game back at home.
The game was relatively quiet in the first 15 minutes with limited chances for both sides. There had been three total shots before Portland State opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Sienna Higinbotham slid one past goalkeeper Caroline Lewis to the bottom left corner of the goal for an early 1-0 lead for the Vikings. USD countered less than two minutes later with an equalizing goal by Taylor Ravelo. Ravelo rocketed one to the top left portion of the goal on South Dakota’s second shot of the game to dismiss the Viking lead. Joana Zanin earned the assist on the goal.
In the second half, the Vikings took the lead again in the 53rd minute of the contest. Abi Hoffman managed to get one in the net on the bottom right corner of the goal on their first shot of the second 45. The Coyotes continued to fight back to find the game-tying goal for the second time as time was winding down and found the equalizer in the 76th minute. The other Taylor, Taylor Cotter, fired a ball to the top left of the goal that passed Enya Hernandez in net. South Dakota had a few more quality chances on net to take the game away, but PSU’s Hernandez stopped those chances and ensuring a draw in today’s game.
USD’s offense was clicking today, firing off 19 shots with 12 of those on goal. Cotter tied her career-high with six shots against Portland State and three of those coming on goal. Zanin was behind Cotter with four shots and Ashby Johnston and Mady Za claimed three shots each to lead the offensive attack. Lewis stayed in goal for the full 90 minutes, facing 12 total shots and stopping four of the six on goal.
The Coyotes have a quick turnaround with a Tuesday evening match at home. South Dakota plays Dordt College at First Bank & Trust Complex before heading back out west for a weekend trip in Utah.
