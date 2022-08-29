HILLSBORO, Ore. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team earned a draw in a Sunday contest at Portland State. The Coyotes rallied twice in the 90 minutes to find game-tying goals and avoid a fourth straight loss ahead of a Tuesday evening game back at home. 

The game was relatively quiet in the first 15 minutes with limited chances for both sides. There had been three total shots before Portland State opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Sienna Higinbotham slid one past goalkeeper Caroline Lewis to the bottom left corner of the goal for an early 1-0 lead for the Vikings. USD countered less than two minutes later with an equalizing goal by Taylor Ravelo. Ravelo rocketed one to the top left portion of the goal on South Dakota’s second shot of the game to dismiss the Viking lead. Joana Zanin earned the assist on the goal.

