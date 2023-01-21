OMAHA, Neb.—Carley Duffney reentered South Dakota’s starting lineup Saturday and perhaps she will never leave. The redshirt freshman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, scored a season-high 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help lift the Coyotes to a 70-63 road win at Omaha Saturday at Baxter Arena.

It was South Dakota’s 11th consecutive win in the series and the Coyotes have won 26 of 28 against Omaha dating back to 2007. USD (9-10) ended a two-game skid and maintained its third-place standing inside the Summit League. Omaha (9-11) has lost four of five and is 4-5 in Summit play.

