FREEMAN — The Freeman Academy-Marion boys and the Hanson girls claimed top honors at the Freeman Invitational cross country meet, Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course.
The Bearcats edged out Mitchell Christian 17 to 19 for the boys’ title. Canistota (22) was third, followed by Parker (34) and Hanson (41). Alcester-Hudson (59) was sixth.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross won the 5,000-meter race, finishing in 16:56.96 to beat out Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder (17:13.81). The Bearcats’ Tavin Schroeder (17:36.51), McCrossan’s Ethan Hartung (18:20.09) and the Bearcats’ Finley McConniel (18:21.70) rounded out the first five.
Also finishing in the top 15 were Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma (20:04.85) in eighth, Parker’s Alec Kuchta (20:06.56) in ninth, EPJ’s Jackson Prouty (20:13.03) in 11th, Irene-Wakonda’s Christopher Haich (20:13.57) in 12th and Menno’s Erick Buechler (20:37.66) in 15th.
Hanson beat out the Bearcat girls 17 to 20 for the title. Dell Rapids St. Mary (24), Scotland (41) and Alcester-Hudson (43) were the other programs to score as a team in the girls’ race.
Chester Area’s Emery Larson won the girls’ race in 19:28.13, well ahead of Colman-Egan’s Reese Luze (21:28.60). The Bearcats’ Jada Koerner (21:50.17), Colman-Egan’s Presley Luze (22:34.46) and the Bearcats’ Estelle Waltner (22:35.24) rounded out the first five.
Also finishing in the top 15 of the girls’ race were Menno’s Ashton Massey (22:51.69) in sixth, Scotland’s Jenna Vitek (23:32.76) in eighth, Centerville’s Lillie Eide (23:39.34) in 10th and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Ashley Stark (23:49.00) in 12th.
