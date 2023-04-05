SIOUX FALLS —South Dakota junior Tasos Kamateros was selected to the Academic All-Summit League team announced by the league on Wednesday. This is the first academic all-league honor for Kamateros and comes off the heels of a recent CSC Academic All-District selection.
The Athens, Greece, native averaged career-bests in points, rebounds, three-point percentage, and minutes played in his fourth year with South Dakota. Kamateros scored 12.6 points per game and haled in 6.2 rebounds per game. His rebounding average was fifth-best in the Summit League and he hauled in the fourth-most defensive rebounds in the conference with 149 total. Kamateros shot 44.9 percent from the field and scored in double-figures in 21 games including five 20-plus point performances. In the regular season finale, he put up 24 points to tie his career-high.
