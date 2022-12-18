SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished fourth in the seven-team Washington Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Watertown ran away with the team title, scoring 313 points. Sioux Falls Jefferson (192) was second, followed by Mitchell (167), Yankton (110) and Vermillion (106).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.