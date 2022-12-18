SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished fourth in the seven-team Washington Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Watertown ran away with the team title, scoring 313 points. Sioux Falls Jefferson (192) was second, followed by Mitchell (167), Yankton (110) and Vermillion (106).
Yankton was led by runner-up finishes by Dylan Sloane (132) and Shayce Platt (138). Damian Janish (106) was third. Peyton Eustace (195) finished fourth. Dominic Cabella (126), Chase Howe (152), Asa Swenson (170) and Shaylor Platt (182) placed fifth. Josh Swenson (160) finished sixth for the Bucks.
Vermillion was led by titles from Michael Roob (145) and Rollie French (182), each now 9-0 on the season.
Yankton hosts Brookings and Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday. Start time is 5 p.m.
EPJ Inv.
ELK POINT — Canton claimed top honors in the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Elk Point.
Canton scored 223 points, beating out Parker (173.5) and Hinton, Iowa (134). Elk Point-Jefferson (107) was fifth, Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (106.5) was sixth, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (100) placed eighth, Parkston (96) tied for ninth, Wagner (79.5) was 11th and Dakota Valley (25) placed 13th in the event.
For Parker, Andrew Even (152) and Charlie Patten (195) won titles. Ben Swatek won the 170-pound title for host EPJ, improving to 15-0 on the season. Isaac Crownover won the 182-pound title for BHSA, improving to 12-0 on the season.
B-AH had runner-up finishes from Owen Serck (106), Landon Schruch (195) and Alex Jensen (285). Parkston got runner-up finishes from Wyatt Anderson (138) and Porter Neugebauer (170). Wagner was led by a title from Karstyn Lhotak (120) and a runner-up finish from Jhett Breen (145), Breen’s first setback of the season. Jackson Boonstra (152) finished second for Dakota Valley.
Pierce Inv.
PIERCE, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished second in the 15-team Pierce Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Amherst won the title with 161 points, edging out Crofton-Bloomfield (148.5). O’Neill (141) was third, followed by Pierce (129) and Elkhorn Valley (129).
For Crofton-Bloomfield, Robbie Fisher (120) and Ty Tramp (220) won titles.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished 10th with 63 points. Maverick Heine won the 113-pound title for the Trojans.
Osmond Inv.
OSMOND, Neb. — West Point-Beemer ran away with team honors at the Osmond Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Osmond, Nebraska.
West Point-Beemer scored 212.5 points, well ahead of Battle Creek (125) and West Holt (111.5).
Creighton was the top area finisher, earning sixth with 59 points. Tri County Northeast (46) was seventh. Ponca scored 21 points and Niobrara-Verdigre finished with 10 points in the event.
All four Creighton wrestlers earned top-five finishes, led by a 145-pound title from Jorgan Condon. Both Tri County Northeast wrestlers finished in the top two, with Bryan Isom (132) first and Landon Monteith (160) second. Ponca was led by a third place finish from Connor Schamp (160). Niobrara-Verdigre’s Cash Wickersham (160) placed fourth.
Wisner-Pilger Inv.
WISNER, Neb. — Quad County Northeast placed sixth in the 15-team Wisner-Pilger Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Schuyler ran away with the team title, scoring 190.5 points. Neligh-Oakdale (123.5) was second, followed by host Wisner-Pilger (118).
Quad County Northeast scored 77 points on the day, led by a runner-up finish from Kolby Casey at 220 pounds.
