MITCHELL — The schedule for the 39th annual Hanson Corn Palace Classic boys’ basketball event, set for Jan. 23 in Mitchell, has been announced.
Three area teams will compete in the eight-game event, including one in each of the final two contests of the day.
Viborg-Hurley will face Chamberlain in the 1 p.m. contest, the third game of the day. Platte-Geddes will take on Class B top-ranked DeSmet in the 7 p.m., followed by Class A top-ranked Dakota Valley facing Sioux Valley in the 8:30 p.m. contest.
Play begins at 10 a.m. with Corsica-Stickney against Clark-Willow Lake, followed by Hanson against Lyman at 11:30 a.m. St. Thomas More faces Tea Area at 2:30 p.m., followed by White River against Canistota at 4 p.m. Howard draws Aberdeen Christian in the 5:30 p.m. contest.
