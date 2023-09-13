SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s golfer of the week, announced by the league office on Wednesday.
Heath, a junior from Sisseton, won the Siouxland Invitational with a two-round score of 149 (75-74) last week. It is the second straight year she has won that event.
