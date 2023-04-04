The Yankton Bucks swept Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a boys’ tennis triangular on Tuesday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
Yankton opened the day with a 7-2 victory over Brandon Valley.
Zachary Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Miles Krajewski and Jack Pederson each earned a singles victory for Yankton. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne and Pederson, and Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh each earned a doubles victory.
Yankton completed the day with a 9-0 sweep of Roosevelt. Briggs and Luke Moeller each claimed 10-0 victories in singles play.
Due to a schedule change, Yankton is set to be at home again on Thursday. The Bucks will host Milbank and Vermillion in a triangular, set for 11 a.m. Yankton’s JV will play Vermillion in the triangular.
If Milbank is not able to travel to the event, it will not be held.
YANKTON 7, BRANDON VALLEY 2
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Eli Woidyla 10-7; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Cole Murray 10-9 (10-8); Gibsen Eszlinger BV def. Christopher Rockne 10-9 (7-4); Miles Krajewski Y def. Ben Gromer 10-9 (7-5); Jack Pederson Y def. Lucas Fogarty 10-7; Gavin Stone BV def. Luke Moeller 10-3
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Woidyla-Murray 10-7; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Eszlinger-Gromer 10-8; M. Krajewski-Ethan Marsh Y def. Fogarty-Stone
JV: Marsh Y def. Tate Hanson 8-6; Ryley Mckeown BV def. Hunter Eggen 9-7; Patrick Kralicek-Moeller Y def. Mckeown-Hanson 10-5
YANKTON 9, ROOSEVELT 0
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Brock Kruger 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Evan Rodgers 10-3; Christopher Rockne Y def. Boen McKee 10-3; Miles Krajewski Y def. Caden Patzwald 10-2; Jack Pederson Y def. Trevan Keegan 10-1; Luke Moeller Y def. Ben Kost 10-0
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Kruger-Rodgers 10-1; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Keegan-Patzwald 10-3; M. Krajewski-Ethan Marsh Y def. McKee-Caden Gonnerman 10-5
JV: Hunter Eggen Y def. Connor Fitzpatrick 10-3; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Gonnerman 10-2; Kralicek-Moeller Y def. Fitzpatrick-Kost 8-1
