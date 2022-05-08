BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks finished the season with a 22-2 dual record after a near-perfect showing at a boys’ tennis quadrangular on Saturday in Brookings.
The Bucks won 9-0 over by Huron and Brookings, and 8-1 over Aberdeen Central.
Singles players Gage Becker, Ryan Schulte, Zac Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Keaton List and Miles Krajewski each went 3-0 on the day for Yankton. In doubles play, Becker and Briggs, and Harrison Krajewski and Dylan Ridgway went 3-0 on the day, with List and Schulte going 2-1.
Yankton now turns its attentions to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Tuesday in Huron.
YANKTON 9, HURON 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Roger Puterbaugh 10-4; Ryan Schulte Y def. Hay Klu Moo Taw 10-2; Zac Briggs Y def. Dah Christ Moo 10-4; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Lauy Kue Say 10-1; Keaton List Y def. Lah Doh Soe 10-5; Miles Krajewski def. Moo Gay 10-3
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Puterbaugh-Klu Moo Taw 10-4; Schulte-List Y def. Hai Moo-Kue Say 10-0; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Doh-Soe-N Wah 10-5
JV: Christopher Rockne Y def. Hser N Wah 6-3; Aung Myit H def. Corrigan Johnke 6-4
YANKTON 8, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Gage Goetz 10-4; Ryan Schulte Y def. Ian Ahlberg 10-1; Zac Briggs Y def. Mitchell Hofer 10-3; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Anderson Prehn 10-5; Keaton List Y def. Sekou Gogue 10-7; Miles Krajewski Y def. Jack Riggs 10-7
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Goetz-Ahlberg 10-01; Hofer-Prehn AC def. Schulte-List 10-7; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Gogue-Michael Frohling 10-7
JV: Christopher Rockne-Corrigan Johnke Y def. Preston Kreber-Riggs 8-6
YANKTON 9, BROOKINGS 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Ayden Asche 10-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Aditya Tummala 10-1; Zac Briggs Y def. Xavier St. Pierre 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Joshua Park 10-0; Keaton List Y def. Andrew Hahn 10-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Carson Kreie 10-2
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Asche-Tummala 10-0; Schulte-List Y def. St. Pierre-Kreie 10-1; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Hahn-James Park 10-1
JV: Christopher Rockne Y def. Jean-Claude St. Pierre 6-2; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Jean-Claude St. Pierre 6-2
