EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to weather and logistics issues, MMU coaches could not be reached for comment for this article. It will be updated online when we are able to reach the coaching staff.
A third-place finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and a run through the conference tournament resulted in a bounty of awards for the Mount Marty University softball team.
Mount Marty had two players earn first-team all-GPAC and five others earn second-team all-GPAC as the league announced its post-season honors on Thursday.
Shortstop Elliot Burns and catcher Karlee Arnold earned first-team honors for the Lancers.
Burns, a junior from Rapid City, enters the national tournament with a .515 batting average, 16 home runs, 16 doubles, 17 stolen bases, 44 runs scored and 64 RBI. Burns, a repeat first-team selection, leads the Lancers in each of those categories, except runs scored and stolen bases.
Arnold, a senior from Parker, Colorado, is batting .326 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 45 RBI. She ranks second in the team in home runs, doubles and RBI. Arnold earned honorable mention all-GPAC honors in 2021.
Third baseman Bailey Kortan, first baseman Kelly Amezcua, center fielder Abby Thomas, pitcher Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen and designated player Abby Page all earned second-team honors for the Lancers.
Kortan, a junior from Tabor, is batting .361 with two home runs, 14 doubles, a school-record six triples and 32 RBI. She also has a team-high 45 runs scored and has stolen 10 bases on the season.
Amezcua, a junior from Riverside, California, is batting .304 with six home runs and 25 RBI.
Thomas, a senior from Loretto, Minnesota, is batting .381 with 33 runs scored and a team-high 20 stolen bases.
Page, a junior from O’Neill, Nebraska, is batting .299 with two home runs, nine doubles and 28 RBI.
Vornhagen, a senior from Kearney, Nebraska, is 12-2 on the season with a 2.70 earned run average and 107 strikeouts in 114 innings. She has eight complete games on the season, including back-to-back shutouts in the GPAC Championship Series on May 7. Vornhagen earned honorable mention all-GPAC honors a season ago.
MMU, 32-14 on the season, begins play in the Chickasha, Oklahoma, bracket of the NAIA Opening Round on Monday. The Lancers play host Science & Arts (47-8) of Oklahoma in the 6 p.m. game. Second-seeded College of Idaho (41-15) plays Ottawa, Kansas (35-13-1), in the other first-round game, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
