A pair of strong pitching performances by Clayton Chipchase and Tyler Priest helped the Mount Marty University baseball team sweep Valley City State (North Dakota) in a doubleheader Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinksi Stadium.
Mount Marty won the first game 9-3 and then the second game 4-3.
In the opener, Clayton Chipcase pitched eight innings with two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Mount Marty hit two home runs in the bottom of the first inning to build a 5-0 lead and added another homer in the second inning. Billy Hancock homered, doubled and drove in three runs, while Josh Roemen and Mason Townsend both homered.
In the second game, Priest scattered three hits over six innings with one strikeout and two walks.
Roemen homered, singled and scored twice for the Lancers, while Anderson, Fazzini and Nick Martinez all singled. Townsend drove in a run.
Mount Marty, now 10-6, will host another doubleheader with Valley City State today (Saturday) beginning at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.