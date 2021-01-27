BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Commissioner Erin Lind has announced the 12th annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners.
The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate (student-athletes can only earn the award once). Each student-athlete will be recognized by the NSIC with a certificate of achievement and a wristwatch.
A record number 227 student-athletes from the NSIC’s 16 institutions will receive the award in its 12th year, 33 more than last year’s record of 194.
Among the honorees are Logan Hansen (track and field, Hurley) and Kyleigh Moran (golf, Vermillion) from the University of Sioux Falls.
