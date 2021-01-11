HARRISBURG — Second-ranked Harrisburg upended top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington 68-60 in overtime in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Carolyn Haar led Harrisburg with 25 points, including a school-record seven three-pointers, and 12 rebounds. Sydney Hybertson had 14 points, and Brecli Honner added 13 points and six assists in the victory.
Sydni Schetnan led Washington with 24 points and eight rebounds. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 15 points.
Both teams return to action on Thursday. Harrisburg (8-0) hosts Brookings, while Washington (4-2) travels to O’Gorman.
Lennox 41, Dell Rapids 26
LENNOX — Lennox pulled past Dell Rapids 41-26 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 14 points. Mady Vanoverbeke scored 12 points to lead Dell Rapids.
Lennox, 4-6, travels to Vermillion on Friday. Dell Rapids, 0-8, hosts Milbank on Saturday.
