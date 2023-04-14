AVON — The Viborg-Hurley boys put together a dominant performance, winning nine titles in the Avon Invitational track and field meet on Friday.
The Cougars won the 400 (45.22), 800 (1:35.26) and 1600 (3:40.23) relays, with George Johnson anchoring all three victories. He also won the 200-meter dash (24.15).
Also for Viborg-Hurley, Devin Sayler won the 800 (2:20.16) and ran on the winning 800 and 1600 relays. Luke Campbell won the 110 hurdles (15.71) and ran on the winning 400 and 1600 relays. Wyatt Huber won the 100 (11.78) and ran on the winning 400 relay. Jacob Graves ran on the 400 and 800 relays, while Chance Schoellerman ran on the 800 and 1600 relays.
Andrew Madsen won the high jump (5-9) and Jacob Campbell won the shot put (42-7) for Viborg-Hurley.
The Wagner boys won two events, both in the jumps. Javian Pesicka won the long jump (18-0), while Jesse Zephier won the triple jump (36-0).
Tripp-Delmont-Armour won the boys’ medley relay, with Skyler Wood, Daxton Comstock, Isaac Wunder and Joaquin Pulido finishing in 4:06.10. Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl won the 400 (54.62).
Clark-Willow Lake won six events on the girls’ side, with Corsica-Stickney winning three relays: 400 (55.04), 800 (1:57.57) and medley (4:55.81). Sutten Eide and Braylee Bordewyk ran on all three winning relays for the Jaguars.
Wagner won four events on the girls’ side. Emma Yost swept the throws, winning the shot put (36-8) and discus (112-0). Shalayne Nagel won the 200 (29.16) and Ashlynn Koupal won the long jump (4-10) for the Red Raiders.
Bon Homme won two events: Erin Heusinkveld in the 100 (13.40) and Tarynn Torsney in the 100 hurdles (17.48). Courtney Sees won the long jump for host Avon, finishing with a mark of 15-10 1/4.
