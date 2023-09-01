SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished 13th in the girls’ race and 29th in the boys’ race of the Augustana Twilight cross country meet, held Friday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.

Brandon Valley won the girls’ title, 69 to 106 over Sioux Falls Christian. Raymore-Peculiar (152) was third, followed by Marshall (158) and Woodbury (199).

