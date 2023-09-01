SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished 13th in the girls’ race and 29th in the boys’ race of the Augustana Twilight cross country meet, held Friday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
Brandon Valley won the girls’ title, 69 to 106 over Sioux Falls Christian. Raymore-Peculiar (152) was third, followed by Marshall (158) and Woodbury (199).
O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli won the girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:31.11. Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker (17:51.89) was second, followed by Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy and Chester’s Emery Larson (18:33.82).
The Gazelles posted a score of 445 to finish 13th in the 34-team field, led by Rilyn Jackson (20:56.52) in 72nd and Delaney Youmans (20:58.63) in 75th. Mary Rounds (21:22.15) was 98th, Abby Johanneson (21:57.05) was 152nd and Shae Rumsey (22:13.25) was 171st to complete Yankton’s scoring.
The top area runner was Crofton senior Jordyn Arens, who placed 19th in 19:40.12. Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler (20:09.78) was 37th. Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz (20:21.98) was 43rd.
Creighton Prep won the boys’ title, scoring 73 to beat Fremont (172). Sioux Falls Christian (212) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (228) and Raymore-Peculiar (259).
Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez won the 5,000-meter event, finishing in 15:10.15. Sioux City North’s Natneal Kifle (15:16.21) was second, followed by Creighton Prep’s Dennis Chapman (15:24.55), Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa (15:48.79) and Pierre’s Jared Lutmer (15:54.76).
Dakota Valley placed 21st. Yankton scored 685 to place 29th. Ethan-Parkston (1,036) was 37th in the 45-team field.
Dakota Valley’s Joe Cross was the top area runner, placing 11th in 16:10.57, with teammate Jack Brown (16:20.93) in 14th. Vermillion’s Henry Anderson (17:00.78) was 51st.
Harrison Krajewski led Yankton, placing 81st in 17:19.20. Abe Chance (17:35.26) was 102nd, Bryton Olson (18:12.71) was 168th, Ethan Brenden (18:37.17) was 210th and Luke Jacobson (19:03.03) was 264th for the Bucks.
Yankton finished 15th in the JV boys’ race. Lucas Feimer led the Bucks, finishing the 3,000-meter course in 11:01.83 to place 61st.
Yankton also finished 15th in the JV girls’ race. Ava Johanneson led the Gazelles, finishing the 3,000-meter course in 13:25.67 to place 60th.
SIOUX FALLS — Former Hartington standout Carson Noecker won his collegiate debut, claiming the men’s title at the Augustana Twilight cross country meet, Friday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
Noecker, competing for South Dakota State, finished the four-mile course in 18:55.99. Augustana’s Ryan Hartman (19:06.72) was second, followed by Noah Rasmussen of LRC Racing (19:07.14).
SDSU edged St. Thomas 62 to 68 for the men’s title. Nebraska (83) was third.
South Dakota finished 14th in the men’s division with 412 points, led by Carson Lauterbach’s 65th place finish (20:51.70).
Mount Marty was 18th out of 32 teams with 520 points, led by Logan Ferrari’s 69th place finish (20:57.39).
Nebraska won the women’s title, 43 to 66 over South Dakota State. Augustana (105) was third, followed by St. Thomas (141) and Omaha (154).
Nebraska’s Berlyn Schutz won the 5,000-meter race in 17:17.18, beating out Khot Juac (17:32.06) of Sioux Falls and Leah Hansen (17:32.94) of SDSU.
USD finished seventh at 198, led by freshman Madison Brouwer, who placed eighth in 17:52.97. Alexis Pagel (19:05.39) was 47th.
Mount Marty was 28th out of 29 teams, led by Jordan Fischer, who placed 160th in 21:00.25. Emily Johnson (22:37.69) was 265th.
