Stick it out.
Don’t give up.
Those are pieces of advice from his father that Salvador Chavez has always remembered.
“He has always told me, ‘Once you start something, you can’t quit,’” Chavez said. “That’s really carried me throughout my whole life.”
A situation may feel overwhelming or seem too daunting, but stick it out. Don’t give up.
“I hear his voice,” the 24-year-old Chavez said. “That is the main thing that’s driven me forward.”
It’s what kept him going when Chavez faced a tough situation at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he was originally recruited to play football but eventually became a boxer. It’s where he rose to the level of Cadet Lieutenant. It’s where he spent three years of his life.
It certainly wasn’t easy at West Point, but Chavez saw it through.
Those experiences, he said, helped mold him into the person he is today. They’ve given him new perspective. They’ve provided Chavez with valuable lessons on a journey that has now brought him to Yankton: He is enrolled at Mount Marty University and a member of the football program.
Chavez grew up near Los Angeles, California, and became a football standout at Schurr High School in Montebello. He was recruited to Army, but never saw the field (there was a coaching change). Instead, he pursued boxing, and eventually became a heavyweight champion with a record of 10-2.
“Once I got out, I wasn’t sure what to do,” Chavez said. “I was looking for a path forward.”
Eventually, he decided to return home to California and enroll at Pasadena City College, where he first studied business but later developed a fascination with environmental science.
It was through football, though, where Chavez — who played in 10 games last season — caught the attention of the Mount Marty coaches. They eventually offered him a scholarship, and Chavez eventually made his way to South Dakota.
So begins another step in his journey.
“It really came up on the mat for me, and I’ve been putting my life in God’s hands,” Chavez said before Tuesday afternoon's practice at Westside Park.
That’s all he can do is trust in the path laid out for him, he said, even if the journey features its share of obstacles and difficult moments.
“At West Point, you don’t even have to go to war to experience pain,” Chavez. “I’ve lost friends in training accidents. You realize the shortness of life.”
And in times like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic where many college football teams across the country will not get the chance to play games this season, Chavez is valuing his opportunity to at least strap on pads.
“I feel like we’re so blessed and fortunate to be out here on the field,” he said.
Unsure of what he was going to face once he got to Mount Marty, Chavez said he’s been met by supportive and helpful coaches, administrators, advisors and faculty members.
“It really feels like a family and a brotherhood here,” Chavez said. “The competitive nature doesn’t get in the way of family.”
In this particular family, it’s especially important that everyone be on the same page.
The Lancers don’t take the field until next fall, so this school year requires the players to devote themselves to improvements in practices — there are no games to prepare for.
Regardless, everyone shares the same mindset: Let’s make sure we’re ready for 2021.
“Honestly, I have yet to be on a team like that,” Chavez said. “It’s tough to find a place like that, but it’s really special here.”
The idea of joining a brand new program, with no history or tradition, is one of the factors that drew Chavez to Mount Marty, he said.
“It gives you the chance to start fresh and create something that’s never been done before,” Chavez added.
“The people in town, I’ve heard, are really excited about the football team, and everyone I’ve talked to is so excited and so welcoming.”
It’s the kind of environment Chavez said he’s been searching for.
“I wanted to be in a town like this, where everybody supports you,” he said. “We have to be successful, though. It’s pressure, but it’s good pressure.”
And if anyone can handle that kind of pressure, it’s likely Chavez.
There’s not much he can’t handle, he’ll tell you.
He can even laugh when his teammates and coaches jokingly rib him about his age — he’s at least six years older than most of the players on the roster this fall: "I'm the old man," Chavez joked.
“It’s a little bit of a new perspective,” he said. “When you’re in a leadership position where you’re in charge of people’s lives, you take a level of responsibility.
“I take that very seriously.”
At Mount Marty, Chavez said he has been afforded an opportunity to serve as a leader for his younger teammates — the coaches, he added, have given him that freedom.
“It’s hard to find that kind of coach/player relationship,” Chavez said. “They’ve really allowed me to explore myself.”
Each step in his journey has provided Chavez, he added, a model for the kind of leader that motivates and encourages their players.
“You learn a lot from good leaders, but I think you learn even more from bad ones,” Chavez said.
“I’ve really tried to take every experience I’ve had and utilize them here.”
