SIOUX FALLS — Lennox jumped out to an early lead and beat Elk Point-Jefferson 11-3 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Gabe Veurink had three hits, and Talen Eich tripled and doubled for Lennox. Dayne Moeller went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Mason Rieschl doubled and singled. Landon Atkins had a hit and two RBI. Jackson Anacker, Ashton Bach and Cullen Wright each had a hit in the victory.
Grayson Girard had two hits for EPJ. Keaton Gale doubled and Ben Prouty added a hit in the effort.
Eich picked up the win, striking out 11 in 4 2/3 innings of work. Anacker struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Jace Shatswell took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work. Luke Swatek had two strikeouts in an inning of relief.
Elk Point-Jefferson 6, Clark 3
SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson rallied from an early deficit to beat Clark 6-3 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Ashton Fairbanks had two hits and Gunner Ewing doubled for Elk Point-Jefferson. Wyatt Herrity, Brody Van Roekel, Luke Swatek and Jace Shatswell each had a hit in the victory.
Emmerson Larson went 2-for-3 with a triple for Clark. Jack Helkenn, Jakob Steen and Cooper Pommer each had a hit in the effort.
Keaton Gale picked up the win, striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of work. Pommer took the loss in relief of Josh Kannegieter, who struck out 10 in his six innings of work.
