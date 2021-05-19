OMAHA, Neb. — Jordyn Arens and Carson Noecker highlight area athletes competing in the Nebraska Class C State Track and Field Meet in Omaha, Nebraska this week.
Jordyn Arens highlights seven individual and one relay team representing the Crofton girls. Carson Noecker is one of nine athletes representing the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys.
Jordyn Arens has the top seed mark in all three of her events. She is seeded first in the 800-meters (2:22.34), the 1,600-meters (5:25.34) and the 3,200-meters (11:24.64). Noecker is the top seed in the 1,600-meters (4:35.23) and the 3,200-meters (9:36.56) for Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Jordyn Arens is joined by four other Crofton girls at the state meet this week. Ellie Tramp is seeded third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.27. Tramp will also compete in the 100 hurdles and is a member of the Crofton 4x100 relay team. Kaley Einrem will compete in the high jump and Jayden Jordan the pole vault. Both Einrem and Jordan will run on the 4x100 as well.
The Cedar Catholic girls have seven athletes competing in six events and two relays. Laney Kathol is seeded second in both the 400-meters (59.73) and the 800-meters (2:22.35). Kathol also runs on the state qualifying 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
Other qualifiers for the Cedar Catholic girls include Sara Burbach (1,600-meters), Grace Reifenrath (200-meters) and both Faith Christensen and Sophia Reifenrath in the 100-meters.
Tri County Northeast girls have five athletes in seven events and a relay this week. Alli Jackson is seeded seventh in the 400-meters (1:01.16) and runs on the eighth seeded 4x400 relay squad (4:17.44). The relay team features Brianna Bousquet, Jordyn Carr, Brynn Schock and Jackson. Jackson runs in the 400-meters and competes in the triple jump as well.
Carr will compete in the 100, 200 and long jump to go with the 4x400 relay. Rhyanne Mackling runs in the 3,200-meters for Tri County Northeast.
Ponca’s Brooke Languis is seeded sixth in the shot put (39-2 ¼) and competes in the discus. Other competitors for Ponca are Gracen Evans (high jump), Evy Krusemark (100-meter hurdles) and Addie McGill (pole vault).
In the boys competition, Noecker is one of nine competitors competing in 13 events and two relays for Cedar Catholic. Noecker runs in the 4x800 along with his top seed marks in the 1,600 and 3,200-meters. The Cedar Catholic 4x400 team (Dagen Joachimsen, Carson Arens, Easton Becker and Alex Kuehn) is seeded eighth with a time of 3:34.45.
Carson Arens runs the 800-meters, along with the 4x400 and 4x800 relays teams on the track. Carson Arens also competes in the high jump. Blake Arens and Easton Becker compete in the pole vault. Jaxson Bernecker competes in three field events, the discus, shot put and triple jump.
Owen Heimes runs in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, as well as competing in the long jump. Alex Kuehn runs in the 400-meters along with the 4x400 relay.
Crofton’s Connor Arens is seeded second in the 3,200-meters with a time of 10:18.28. Connor Arens will also run in the 1,600 and 800-meters. Mayson Ostermeyer is Crofton’s lone field event competitor, in the pole vault.
Ponca’s Brody Taylor seeds sixth in the 3,200-meters (10:29.68) and will run in the 1,600-meters as well. Matt Logue throws in the discus and shot put for Ponca.
Competition gets underway at Omaha Burke Stadium Friday, and concludes Saturday. Events will begin at 9 a.m. each day, with Class C competition concluding at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.