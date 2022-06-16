The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep over Sioux Falls East in 14-under baseball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Brennen Gilmore tossed a four-hit shutout as the Lakers claimed a 3-0 victory.
Tate Beste tripled and doubled, and Sam Gokie doubled and singled for Yankton. Beck Ryken, Easton Feser and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Gilmore struck out two in the victory.
Yankton outlasted East 7-6 in the nightcap.
Beste doubled twice and Abe O’Brien had two hits for Yankton. Ryken, Feser, Gokie, Johnson and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the victory.
Gokie pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win. Ryken struck out one in two innings of relief.
The Lakers, 8-5, travel to Mitchell on Monday.
Wednesday
Harrisburg 16-7, Reds 6-0
Harrisburg swept the Yankton Reds in 13-under baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Harrisburg won the opener 16-6.
For Yankton, Isaac Olnes went 3-for-3 with a double, and Easton Schelhaas doubled and singled. Madden McQuade also doubled. Nate Meyer, Ben Bohlmann and Jaxon Parmalee each had a hit for the Reds.
Connor Bain took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work. Schelhaas and Parmalee each struck out two in relief.
Harrisburg held the Reds to a McQuade single in the nightcap, a 7-0 decision.
Olnes took the loss, striking out seven in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Damien Janish had a strikeout in relief.
The Reds play in the Cubby’s Tournament beginning today (Friday) in Brookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.