VERMILLION — South Dakota junior cornerback Myles Harden and senior linebacker Brock Mogensen are featured on a second preseason all-America team this week as Stats Perform featured the duo on its preseason list. Harden is one of four defensive backs on the first team. Mogensen is one of six linebackers on the third team.
Harden (Miami Gardens, Florida) has been a three-year starter for the Coyotes and was an all-MVFC performer last year. He has totaled 85 tackles and five interceptions in 16 collegiate contests. Harden forced six turnovers in the first six games of the 2022 season before an injury forced him to miss the final five games.
Mogensen (Farmington, Minnesota) is a two-time all-MVFC honoree who enters this season with 286 career tackles in 37 games. Included in those numbers are two sacks and 11.5 tackles-for-loss. Mogensen ranked second in the Valley and 14th nationally with 106 tackles during the regular season last year.
Harden, Mogensen and fellow linebacker Stephen Hillis were named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Team Monday. That trio, along with fellow Coyotes Carter Bell, Travis Theis, Isaac Erbes, Brendan Webb and Dennis Shorter, were featured on the preseason all-MVFC team Tuesday.
South Dakota opened fall camp this week. The Coyotes’ season opener is Aug. 31 at Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.