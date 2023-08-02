VERMILLION — South Dakota junior cornerback Myles Harden and senior linebacker Brock Mogensen are featured on a second preseason all-America team this week as Stats Perform featured the duo on its preseason list. Harden is one of four defensive backs on the first team. Mogensen is one of six linebackers on the third team.

Harden (Miami Gardens, Florida) has been a three-year starter for the Coyotes and was an all-MVFC performer last year. He has totaled 85 tackles and five interceptions in 16 collegiate contests. Harden forced six turnovers in the first six games of the 2022 season before an injury forced him to miss the final five games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.