HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings scored three first-half goals on the way to a 4-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Dekota Schubert and Dulce Lopez each had a goal and an assist for Hastings (8-2-2, 3-2-2 GPAC). Jesse Chartier and Eva Dunker also had goals. Naomi Pedroza, Dakota Pritchard and Megan Lampe each had an assist in the victory.
