USD Opens Season Today
South Dakota goalkeeper Caroline Lewis corrals a shot on goal during a home match in the 2022 season. Lewis is a returning starter and co-captain for the Coyotes, who open the 2023 season today at home against Utah Tech.

 James D. Cimburek/P&DJ

VERMILLION — Led by a group of 14 seniors, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team is excited to “get into the meaningful games” as it opens the 2023 regular season against the Utah Tech Trailblazers Thursday at First Bank and Trust Field.

“We have a good mix of senior leadership and young players that are stepping up,” said Coyotes head coach Michael Thomas.

