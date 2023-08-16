VERMILLION — Led by a group of 14 seniors, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team is excited to “get into the meaningful games” as it opens the 2023 regular season against the Utah Tech Trailblazers Thursday at First Bank and Trust Field.
“We have a good mix of senior leadership and young players that are stepping up,” said Coyotes head coach Michael Thomas.
“The cohesiveness of the team is in a really good place right now. We know what the seniors are going to do.”
While Thomas hailed the leadership the senior group has across all positions, the team selected midfielders Lexi Wood and Hattie Giblin as well as goalkeeper Caroline Lewis as captains.
“It’s nice for me to be able to not just rely on the captains but rely on the seniors in every position and role to be a calming presence for this team,” Thomas said.
“(With) freshmen that are playing at a higher level (of competition) than they’ve ever played before, you see all our seniors taking them aside and helping them get through certain things. That’s great for a coach to see.”
Thomas admitted that having a leader in Lewis at the goalkeeper position could lead to advantages for the Coyotes.
“There’s so much to being able to say, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve experienced it and know how to handle it,’” Thomas said. “The goalkeeper is one of the players that’s like a coach on the field. They’re directing the defense. The best goalkeepers are goalkeepers that don’t have to make a lot of saves because of the way they’ve set up their defense.”
The Coyotes, who finished 4-9-5 (3-4-2 Summit League) in 2022, had scrimmages against Iowa and Omaha before having, in Thomas’ opinion, an excellent practice Aug. 9.
“They came out ready to compete with each other and more ready to compete for each other,” he said. “We were closer to game speed than any practice I’ve seen (so far this season).
“The big takeaway (from our first two preseason games) was that what we needed to work on was some of the intensity and speed of play. Today’s practice was a reflection of that.”
Thomas is encouraged by his sophomore group. In his opinion, the standout of the first two scrimmages was sophomore midfielder Brooklyn Bordson.
“Brooklyn Bordson has just been electrifying out on the field and has been the talk of all the exhibitions,” he said.
Other sophomores he mentioned as potential contributors to the team are Maddie Za, who “brings an athletic presence to the team” as well as being a “really dangerous crosser of the ball.” Another player Thomas mentioned is forward Rylee Haldeman.
“All those kids are in the mix to play this year,” Thomas said. “That’s exciting to see.”
Thomas said one of the main keys to having success in the non-conference part of the season is for players to improve as they get more game reps.
“It comes down to (if) the seniors can find the 5% more because it’s their senior year,” Thomas said. “Then, can some of the young players grow up a little earlier than maybe you think? When you get that going on both sides, that’s when you have a successful season.”
Game time between the Coyotes and Trailblazers is set for 6 p.m. Thursday. Utah Tech defeated South Dakota 5-0 in St. George, Utah, scoring five second-half goals.
“They’re a good team. We’re a good team,” Thomas said. “They’re going to come out here and have a lot of players that have a lot of good experiences. They were a well-rounded team last year. One of the things that the coaching staff tries to stress to the team is that we play good teams and we get excited to be able to play good teams at home.”
