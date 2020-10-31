The Mount Marty College men’s basketball team avenged a season-opening loss to Oak Hills Christian with a 96-73 victory on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Jailen Billing scored a team-high 22 points off the bench for Mount Marty (1-1). Allen Wilson scored 16 points. Marquise Moore posted 15 points and 11 rebounds. Elijah Pappas also had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
Doug Merida scored a game-high 32 points to lead Oak Hills Christian. Alante Coward scored 11 points and Matthew Richmon scored 10 points off the bench in the effort.
Mount Marty now prepares for the NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. MMU will face Presentation on Nov. 7 and Valley City State on Nov. 8.
OAK HILLS CHRISTIAN
Jon Nabors 0-0 0-0 0, Alante Coward 5-15 0-0 11, Doug Merida 11-28 6-6 32, D.J. Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Devin Session 2-7 1-2 6, Deontray Anderson 2-5 2-2 7, Matthew Richmond 4-8 0-1 10, Irving Gamez 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Nwalor 0-2 2-2 2, Mason Jenkins 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 26-71 11-13 73.
MOUNT MARTY (1-1)
Allen Wilson 7-13 0-0 16, Elijah Pappas 5-7 1-2 12, Luke Ronsiek 1-5 0-0 3, Kade Stearns 1-6 0-0 2, Marquise Moore 6-9 2-2 11, Jailen Billings 8-14 2-2 22, Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Marcus Edward 1-1 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 2-9 0-0 4, Saba Gvedashvili 3-4 2-2 8, RayQuan Moore 1-3 1-2 3, Noah Jewett 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 0-0 2-2 2, Jonah Larson 3-4 0-0 6, Mitchell Lonneman 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 38-76 10-12 96.
At the half: MMU 42-31. Three-Pointers: MMU 10-39 (Billings 4-10, Wilson 2-5, Pappas 1-2, Ronsiek 1-4, M. Moore 1-4, Edwards 1-1, Stearns 0-5, Diaz 0-5, R. Moore 0-2, Larson 0-1), OHC 10-29 (Merida 4-11, Richmond 2-5, Coard 1-4, Johnson 1-2, Session 1-2, Andreson 1-3, Nwalor 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 53 (Pappas 13), OHC 28 (Merida 8). Personal Fouls: OHC 15, MMU 13. Technical Fouls: Billings. Fouled Out: Coward. Assists: MMU 11 (Pappas 3), OHC 5 (Merida 2). Turnovers: MMU 18, OHC 12. Blocked Shots: MMU 3, OHC 0. Steals: OHC 13 (three with 3), MMU 5.
