SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles softball team went 2-1 in three games Friday at Sherman Park.
“I would have liked to go 3-0, but I told myself (if we went) 2-1, we were going to be happy with that,” said Gazelles head coach Jill Muth.
In game one, the Gazelles got a 4-for-4 game from Camryn Koletzky as they defeated the Sturgis Brown Scoopers 9-4.
The Gazelles got going in the bottom of the first inning as Emma Herrboldt hit a two-RBI single that scored Koletzky and Elle Feser.
After Sturgis got one run back in the top of the second, Koletzky hit a two-RBI single of her own to score Brooklyn Townsend and Kamella Kopp to take a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Elle Feser hit an RBI triple to bring in Koletzky to go up 5-1.
Sturgis fought back, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to get within one run, 5-4, before Koletzky registered another RBI single that scored Emma Eichacker to give the Gazelles a 6-4 lead. The junior, Koletzky, scored on a Tori Vellek single as Yankton added two more runs to go ahead 9-4.
Grace Behrns registered the victory for Yankton, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out five in three innings pitched. Tori Hansen pitched the final four innings for the Gazelles, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out five batters.
“(Hansen) pitched four really good innings for us, shut Sturgis down and gave Grace a chance to catch her breath and be ready for the next couple of games,” Muth said.
Yankton looked to continue its winning ways in its second game of the day, but the Rapid City Stevens Raiders used a potent offensive attack to defeat the Gazelles 15-7 at Sherman Park.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Mikayla Humpal hit a two-RBI triple to tie things up. Then, Kyra Tjeerdsma hit a sac fly to bring in Humpal to give Yankton a 3-2 lead.
Stevens scored six runs in the top of the third to take control of the contest, 8-3, in an inning where the Gazelles committed two errors.
The Gazelles fought back to get within two runs, 9-7, in the bottom of the fourth after a two-RBI single by Tori Vellek brought in Koletzky and Townsend.
Stevens pitcher Nieva Colicheski did not allow another run in the contest as Stevens got four runs in the top of the fifth to extend its lead to six runs, 13-7. Colicheski pitched a complete game, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits while striking out four batters.
Behrns pitched a complete game for the Gazelles, giving up only four earned runs (14 total) on 15 hits while striking out nine batters. The Gazelles had 10 errors in the contest.
In Yankton’s third game of the day, Elle Feser went 5-for-5, registering five RBIs and three runs in a 16-11 victory over the Dakota Valley Panthers at Sherman Park.
“Elle had a really good game that third game,” Muth said. “She hit five balls hard and they all got in there for hits. That was nice for her. She’s been hitting well. Against Stevens, she popped up three times. We talked after the second game (and told) everybody (to) take 10 minutes, find a spot and refocus and take a few minutes to regroup, come back and be better. Ellie really hit the ball good for us that last game.”
The Gazelles jumped out to a 9-0 run and led throughout the contest. Payton Moser registered a three-RBI triple and Humpal had a two-RBI single in the first inning.
Annie Bourne hit a two-RBI double in the top of the third to cap a four-run inning for the Panthers.
With the Gazelles’ lead cut to four, Feser came up clutch in the bottom of the fourth with a three-RBI double that scored Koletzky, Eichacker and Townsend. Herrboldt hit a two-RBI double to extend Yankton’s lead to 15-6.
The Gazelles’ Hansen relieved Behrns after five innings, but the Panthers got within four, 15-11, after a three-run top of the sixth.
Yankton’s Moser hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Gazelles an insurance run going into the seventh.
“(Moser) was walking up to bat and I told her, ‘Find a ball you can drive,’” Muth said. “She did. She hit it hard. She just missed that (three-RBI) triple (in the first). She hit it right out to the fence.”
Behrns re-entered the game in the seventh. After giving up two singles with one out she forced DV’s Annie Bourne into a fielder’s choice. The Panthers’ Avry Trotter lined out to Eichacker to end the game.
“(Grace) does a good job of staying calm, being positive and keeping herself and everybody under control,” Muth said. “That game against Rapid City Stevens where things were tough for us on the defensive end, she was doing a good job of staying positive with everybody, picking them up and saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to be okay.’ That was nice to have her out there doing that.”
Behrns said the team did a good job conserving energy throughout the day.
“It was a lot of work. It was tiring,” she said. “At the end of the day, we all did a good job of keeping our energy up and helping each other. That contributed to me being able to get through all three games.”
Dakota Valley Powers Past Mitchell, Comes Up Short Against Pierre
In Dakota Valley’s first game of the day, it defeated the Mitchell Kernels 20-6 at Sherman Park.
The Panthers took advantage of two Mitchell errors to open a 7-0 lead in the top of the first. After a Macey Link three-run home run for Mitchell, DV added two runs in the top of the second and three more in the top of the third to go up 12-3.
Up 12-6 in the top of the fifth, the Panthers scored eight runs to get to 20 runs on the day.
Logan Miller and Emma Wiese each registered four hits in the contest. Brennan Trotter tallied four RBIs in the contest, with Madelyn Munch adding three.
Wiese pitched 3.1 innings for DV, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out five batters.
The Pierre Governors got a walk-off single from Elly Broers to defeat the Dakota Valley Panthers 4-3 in DV’s second game of the day at Sherman Park.
Broers’ single brought in Jenna Bucholz.
Down 3-1, Dakota Valley tied the game up in the seventh off a Kiara Severson two-RBI single that scored Miller and Ella Schmiedt.
Pierre led throughout the match after getting a run in the first and second inning to go up 2-0.
Pierre’s Noel Kist registered the victory, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out six batters.
Dakota Valley’s Brennan Trotter pitched six innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out two batters. She was relieved by Rachel Voegeli in the seventh after Pierre runners got on base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.