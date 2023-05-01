VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball is pleased to announce the addition of Bostyn Holt to the 2023-24 roster. A native of Portland, Oregon, Holt transfers to USD after spending two seasons at Utah. 

“We are excited to welcome Bostyn to South Dakota,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. "He is extremely versatile on offense and defense. He can guard any position on the floor and rebounds at a high level. He will make an immediate impact in our program.” 

