VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball is pleased to announce the addition of Bostyn Holt to the 2023-24 roster. A native of Portland, Oregon, Holt transfers to USD after spending two seasons at Utah.
“We are excited to welcome Bostyn to South Dakota,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. "He is extremely versatile on offense and defense. He can guard any position on the floor and rebounds at a high level. He will make an immediate impact in our program.”
This past year, Holt played in 24 games. He scored 47 points, brought down 39 rebounds, and had 12 assists on the year. The 6-7 guard shot nearly 46 percent from the floor while adding three blocks and six steals on the defensive end.
Before his stint at Utah, Holt played at Coffeyville Community College from 2019-21. He led the Red Ravens to a KJCCC Championship and an NJCAA Division I Championship with a 27-3 mark his sophomore season. He averaged 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. Holt reached double-figure scoring in 17 games and double-digit rebounding in four games. He scored a career-high 21 points and nine boards against Cloud County late in the season and had a double-double in the national championship game against Cowley County. Holt wrapped up his junior college career averaging 8.1 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and two assists per game while maintaining a 54 percent field-goal percentage.
Holt is the son of Billy and Audrey Holt and will have two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Coyotes. He plans on pursuing his MBA while enrolled at South Dakota.
