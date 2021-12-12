HOWARD — McCook Central-Montrose edged out Parker and Wagner for top honors in the Ken Ruml Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Howard.
MCM scored 146.5 points, followed by Parker (132) and Wagner (124.5). For MCM, Jackson Remmer (145) and Kade Grocott (195) won titles.
Parker had eight top-four finishes, led by Levi Wieman’s 220-pound title. Wagner had six top-four finishes, led by titles from Karstyn Lhotak (106), Jhett Breen (132) and Brennan Leines (285).
Parkston was sixth with 105.5 points. The Trojans put five on the medals stand, led by champions Kaden Holzbauer (113) and Noah Mahoney (182).
Stanton Inv.
STANTON, Neb. — David City beat out Plainview 159.5 to 122.5 for top honors in the Stanton Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Stanton, Nebraska.
Keaton Kloke (113), Zachary Bongers (120), Simon Schindler (126) and Tre Daro (182) earned titles for David City.
Quad County Northeast scored 73 points to place fifth. For the Flames, Ajay Gubbels won at 170 pounds.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished with 38 points. Carl Keegan led the Trojans with a third place finish at 106 pounds.
Rapid City Inv.
RAPID CITY — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson finished 22nd in the 36-team Rapid City Invitational, held Friday and Saturday in Rapid City.
At 195 pounds, Landon Schurch won five consecutive consolation matches to end up fourth. Jovey Christensen placed seventh at 132 pounds.
Bon Homme had two girls win titles in the event, Britney Rueb at 113 pounds and Peyton Hellman at 126 pounds. Rueb went 4-0 with four pins, while Hellman was 4-0 with three pins and an ultimate tiebreaker victory.
For the B-AH girls, Tavyn Valder finished fifth at 113 pounds.
Battle At The Point
WEST POINT, Neb. — Crofton tied for 11th with 50 points at the 22-team “Battle at the Point” girls’ wrestling tournament, Saturday in West Point, Nebraska.
Both of Crofton’s wrestlers earned runner-up finishes: Madisen Petersen at 120 pounds and Annabelle Poppe at 165 pounds. Poppe was 4-1 with four pins. Petersen was 3-1 with two pins.
Faulkton Inv.
FAULKTON — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes finished 100 points ahead of runner-up Sisseton to win the 14-team Faulkton Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Faulkton.
For KWLPG, which finished with 265.5 points, Kasen Konstanz (120), Iden Meyers (132), Carter Lenz (145), Grayson Hanson (160), Levi Nightingale (195) and Kameron Styles (285) won titles.
Battle Creek Tourn.
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Battle Creek edged Crofton-Bloomfield 38-37 in the final round to claim top honors in the Battle Creek Dual Tournament, Saturday in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Battle Creek rolled past Summerland 65-9 and Tekamah-Herman 63-18 in the first two rounds, finishing 3-0 overall. Crofton-Bloomfield finished second, beating Summerland 42-24 and Tekamah-Herman 54-30.
Against Battle Creek, a match decided by tiebreaker ‘F,’ Crofton-Bloomfield got pins from Braeden Guenther (132), William Poppe (152), Casey Jeannoutot (170), Jared Janssen (220) and Robbie Fisher (113). Poppe (145), Wyatt Tramp (160) and Ty Tramp (195) won by pin against Tekemah-Herman. Fisher (120), Guenther (132), Wyatt Tramp (160), Jeannoutot (17) and Janssen (220) won by pin against Summerland.
Burke-Gregory Inv.
GREGORY — Host Burke-Gregory ran away with team honors at the Burke-Gregory Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Gregory.
The host Storm won with 173 points, well ahead of Custer (132) and Lyman (117). For B-G, Mason Hood (152) and Owen Hansen (132) won titles.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored seven points on the day. Cameron Svatos placed fourth at 138 pounds.
