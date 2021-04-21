VERMILLION — Vermillion built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-1 victory over Beresford in club high school baseball action on Wednesday at Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Vermillion. Willis Robertson and Clayton Sorensen each doubled. Jake Jensen added a hit.
Kaleb Bickett doubled for Beresford. Alex Winquist, Logan Serck and Kolby Scheifen each had a hit.
Jensen pitched six innings, striking out seven, for the win. Robertson pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two, for the save. Serck took the loss, striking out five in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Both teams are now 4-3. Vermillion hosts Elk Point-Jefferson today (Thursday).
Hanson-Aurora 6, Wagner 4
ALEXANDRIA — Five different players had two hits each as Hanson-Aurora downed Wagner 6-4 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Brady Fox doubled and singled, driving in two, for Hanson-Aurora. Kolby Kayser, Thoams Stange, Daniel Laufman and Rylee Deinert each had two hits in the victory.
Jayden Aungie had a double and two RBI for Wagner. Joey Cournoyer had a hit and two RBI. Corbin Carda and Matt Link each had a hit in the effort.
Isaih Olson went the distance for the win. Ayden Bruguier took the loss.
Wagner travels to Menno to face Scotland-Menno on April 28.
College JV: MMU 9-8, Northwestern 0-5
Mount Marty earned a doubleheader sweep over Northwestern in college JV baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, seven Lancer pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout, striking out 14, in a 9-0 Lancer victory.
David Richardson doubled and singled, and Lake Terveer had two hits for Mount Marty. Daniel Rockwell and Nathan Robertson each homered, with Rockwell driving in three runs and Robertson driving in two. Alex Lagrutta and Alec Martin each doubled. Nick Martinez added a hit for the Lancers.
Collin Schrawyer and Heston Williams each struck out the side in their inning of work for MMU. Aaron Madden, Luis Ruiz and Hunter Marso each had two strikeouts.
Mount Marty built an 8-1 lead and held on for an 8-5 victory in the nightcap.
Grady Gulbranson doubled and singled, driving in three, for Mount Marty. Kyle Richert had two hits and two RBI. Noah Estrem, Brandon Ellenwood and Terveer each had a hit in the victory.
Joe Lund pitched a scoreless fifth for the win. Caden Lenz struck out three in his inning of work. Braden Willis also had three strikeouts, working two innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.