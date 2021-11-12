VERMILLION — The Winner Warriors capped an undefeated season and a title defense with a 40-8 rout of Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan in the Class 11B football championship game, Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Winner finished with a 12-0 record after beating the Seahawks in the finals for a second straight year. It was the program’s ninth state title in 17 championship appearances.
B-E-E finished at 8-4.
Aiden Barfuss rushed for 126 yards and a score, and Kaden Keiser rushed for 99 yards and a score for Winner. Joey Cole rushed for two touchdowns and found Ethan Bartels for a touchdown pass in the win.
Kaden Klumb rushed for the lone Seahawks score. He also passed for 140 yards, including four passes for 101 yards to Jay Storm.
Blake Volmer picked off two passes for the Winner defense. Riley Orel and Barfuss each had five tackles.
Sutton Arend made 10 tackles for the Seahawk defense. Storm recorded seven stops.
