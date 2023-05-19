VERMILLION — South Dakota senior Merga Gemeda has been added to the NCAA West Preliminary field in the 10,000 meters following a medical scratch. Gemeda increases the Coyotes’ total entries to 22, which leads the Summit League and equals last year’s total. 

Gemeda, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, posted his best 10,000 meter time in March at the Raleigh Relays. He finished with a school record mark of 28:58.12. Gemeda finished runner-up at the Summit League Championships last week. This will be Gemeda’s first career appearance at the NCAA West Preliminary. 

