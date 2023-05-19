VERMILLION — South Dakota senior Merga Gemeda has been added to the NCAA West Preliminary field in the 10,000 meters following a medical scratch. Gemeda increases the Coyotes’ total entries to 22, which leads the Summit League and equals last year’s total.
Gemeda, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, posted his best 10,000 meter time in March at the Raleigh Relays. He finished with a school record mark of 28:58.12. Gemeda finished runner-up at the Summit League Championships last week. This will be Gemeda’s first career appearance at the NCAA West Preliminary.
The NCAA West Preliminaries are scheduled for May 24-27 in Sacramento, California.
South Dakota’s total list of qualifiers for the NCAA West Preliminary is included below:
Men: Marshall Faurot, pole vault; Hugo Morvan, 110m hurdles; Jack Durst, high jump; Eerik Haamer, pole vault; Landon Olson, high jump; Joe Lynch, high jump; Merga Gemeda, 10,000m
Women: Danii Anglin, high jump; Marleen Mülla, pole vault; Gen Hirata, pole vault; Jacy Pulse, 400m hurdles; Cassidy Mooneyhan, pole vault; Jaidyn Garrett, pole vault; Lydia Knapp, hammer throw; Erin Kinney, 100m, 200m; Women’s 4x100m Relay (Sammy Neil, Jacy Pulse, Anna Robinson, Erin Kinney); Meredith Clark, hammer throw, shot put, discus; Deidra Marrison, pole vault
