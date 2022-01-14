BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees used three players in double figures to score a 53-29 rout of Plainview in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Cody Bruegman scored 20 points and Layne Warrior finished with 18 points for Bloomfield. Dalton Gieselman added 12 points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Plainview (6-6), which hosts West Holt on Tuesday.
Bloomfield travels to Elkhorn Valley today (Saturday)
PLAINVIEW (6-6) 13 5 11 0 — 29
BLOOMFIELD (4-8) 14 16 14 9 — 53
