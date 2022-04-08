The Yankton Bucks improved to 11-0 with a 9-0 sweep of Milbank in boys’ tennis action on Friday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
The event had been scheduled as a triangular hosted by Sioux Falls Jefferson, but was moved and changed to a dual due to poor weather conditions in Sioux Falls.
Yankton swept all but one singles and one doubles match, with Ryan Schulte, Zac Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Keaton List and Miles Krajewski each earning 6-0, 6-0, singles wins. Gage Becker and Briggs, and Schulte and List each won 6-0, 6-0 in doubles play.
Yankton travels to Huron on Wednesday for a triangular against the Tigers and Rapid City Central. Start time is set for 9 a.m.
YANKTON 9, MILBANK 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Benett Street 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Schulte Y def. Joe Schulte 6-0, 6-0; Zac Briggs Y def. Gregory Grabow 6-0, 6-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Charles Whitesitt 6-0, 6-0; Keaton List Y def. Will Snaza 6-0, 6-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Daniel Shelstad 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Street-J. Schulte 6-0, 6-0; R. Schulte-List Y def. Grabow-Whitesitt 6-0, 6-0; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Snaza-Isaiah Korstjens 6-1, 6-0
JV: Ridgway Y def. Korstjens 6-0, 6-1; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Max Schuelke 6-1, 6-1; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Zander Boswell 6-1, 6-1; Hunter Eggen Y def. Carlos Olibares 6-0, 6-0; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. Shelstad-Schuelke 6-0, 6-0; Kralicek-Eggen Y def. Boswell-Olibares 6-1, 6-0
