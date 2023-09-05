LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty ranks 13th after the first two of three rounds in the Blue River Classic men’s golf tournament. The first two rounds were played on Tuesday at the Highlands Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Doane, which shot a 283 in the early round Tuesday, leads the team standings at 5-over 581. Morningside (587), which also broke par in the morning round, is in second. Concordia (593) is third.

