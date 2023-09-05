LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty ranks 13th after the first two of three rounds in the Blue River Classic men’s golf tournament. The first two rounds were played on Tuesday at the Highlands Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Doane, which shot a 283 in the early round Tuesday, leads the team standings at 5-over 581. Morningside (587), which also broke par in the morning round, is in second. Concordia (593) is third.
Doane’s Sam Arnold shot an opening round 68 and is still under par after two rounds at 1-under 143 to lead the way. Four golfers are at even par 144: Doane’s Joshua Wassmer, Morningside’s Pablo Colin, Concordia’s Drew D’Ercole and Hastings’ Gabe Escalera.
MMU opened with a 316 and followed with a 321 to total 637. Leading the Lancers are Bennett Cassens and Ted Bengston, each tied for 40th at 157. Hunter Bailey shot 158, Jimmy Cunningham shot 165 and Reid Hansen shot 171.
Individually for the Lancers, Carson Pedersen shot 169 and Evan Ness shot 175.
The tournament concludes today (Wednesday).
