ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty women sit one stroke off the lead after the opening round of the Siouxland Invitational golf tournament, held Wednesday at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, Iowa.

Briar Cliff shot a 331 to lead the way, followed by the Lancers (332) and the University of Jamestown (340). Dordt (341) and Dakota Wesleyan (343) round out the first five in the event.

