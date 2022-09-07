ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty women sit one stroke off the lead after the opening round of the Siouxland Invitational golf tournament, held Wednesday at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, Iowa.
Briar Cliff shot a 331 to lead the way, followed by the Lancers (332) and the University of Jamestown (340). Dordt (341) and Dakota Wesleyan (343) round out the first five in the event.
Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath shot a 3-over 75 to hold the lead after the opening round. Briar Cliff’s Helene Getz Bergmo, Dordt’s Rachel Bostwick and Morningside’s Sofia Castelan each sit at 77, two strokes off the lead.
Also for MMU, Tanna Lehfeldt shot 85. Courtney Heath and Caitlyn Stimpson each shot 86. Tatum Jensen finished at 95.
Competing individually from MMU, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 106. Katie Roth finished at 113.
The tournament concludes today (Thursday) at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.