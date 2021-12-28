BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Bison 82, Tiospaye Topa 61

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Waubay/Summit 41

Dell Rapids 55, Milbank 53

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Irene-Wakonda 38

Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 37

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40

Timber Lake 71, Lyman 67

Warner 57, Florence/Henry 41

Winner 69, Bon Homme 31

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron, Neb. 62, Custer 36

Hoop City Classic

Canistota 65, Gregory 59

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Mitchell 53

Yankton 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 51

Parkston Classic

Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Corsica/Stickney 51

Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56

TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Herreid/Selby Area 28

Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 60

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Campbell County, Wyo. 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Chester 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Irene-Wakonda 49

Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23

Langford 55, Iroquois/Doland 53

Lyman 69, Timber Lake 66

Milbank 49, Dell Rapids 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Miller 14

Tri-Valley 57, Garretson 42

Winner 56, Bon Homme 17

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron, Neb. 43, Custer 17

Parkston Classic

Dakota Valley 67, Corsica/Stickney 66

Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51

Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20

TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Championship

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Blue Hill 32

Consolation

Wauneta-Palisade 35, Arapahoe 34

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Archbishop Bergan 51, Plattsmouth 23

Omaha Roncalli 72, Ashland-Greenwood 70

Axtell Holiday Tournament

Burwell 59, Axtell 50

Bearcat Tournament

Bennington 66, Hastings 50

Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament

Championship

Wahoo 64, Seward 31

Third Place

Elkhorn North 69, Bishop Neumann 46

Boone Central Holiday Tournament

Adams Central 55, Broken Bow 47

Boone Central 76, Alliance 55

Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament

Championship

Anselmo-Merna 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 38

Consolation

Hitchcock County 73, Brady 23

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Elmwood-Murdock 40

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Concordia 26

Cambridge Holiday Tournament

Cambridge 60, Crawford 28

Mullen 49, Dundy County-Stratton 48

Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament

Fort Calhoun 59, Sandy Creek 29

Howells/Dodge 49, Centura 39

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron 62, Custer, S.D. 36

Hemingford 57, Valentine 51

Crofton Holiday Tournament

West Point-Beemer 50, Humphrey St. Francis 38

Wynot 65, Crofton 51

DCHS Holiday Tournament

Aquinas 40, David City 39

Palmyra 72, Douglas County West 62

DGMT Holiday Tournament

Consolation

Meridian 44, Deshler 27

Doane Holiday Tournament

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22

East Butler Holiday Tournament

East Butler 41, Cedar Bluffs 19

Friend 61, High Plains Community 33

Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Championship

Norfolk Catholic 55, Battle Creek 39

Third Place

Ainsworth 58, Elkhorn Valley 55

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Championship

Gibbon 43, Arcadia-Loup City 39

Third Place

Bertrand 52, Elm Creek 35

Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 43, Nebraska City Lourdes 26

Syracuse 37, Freeman 11

Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament

St. Mary's 70, Sutton 28

Greg Miller Holiday Tournament

Gothenburg 60, Gering 52

Hershey 45, Lawrence-Nelson 29

HAC Tournament

Quarterfinal

Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42

Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38

Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59

Hampton Tournament

Championship

Kenesaw 63, Harvard 33

Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament

Championship

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 31

Third Place

Central Valley 36, Heartland Lutheran 28

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament

Holdrege 53, Fairbury 40

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Arlington 52

Madison Holiday Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 43

Tekamah-Herman 72, Riverside 49

Malcolm Tournament

Oakland-Craig 64, Centennial 30

Metro Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bellevue West 83, Gretna 58

Omaha Central 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 53

Omaha Westside 66, Elkhorn South 46

Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament

Blair 52, Aurora 44

Elkhorn Mount Michael 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Nebraska City Tournament

Nebraska City 62, Ralston 42

Ogallala 46, Louisville 41

North Bend Central Tournament

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Guardian Angels 44

North Bend Central 80, Spalding Academy 46

North Platte Holiday Tournament

Elkhorn 45, Beatrice 35

Platteview 69, North Platte 52

O'Neill Holiday Tournament

Championship

O'Neill 70, North Central 21

Consolation

St. Paul 66, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38

Randolph Tournament

Osmond 46, Winside 33

Stuart 55, Randolph 25

Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Consolation

Overton 59, Franklin 41

Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament

Columbus Lakeview 55, Schuyler 31

Columbus Scotus 61, Twin River 10

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh 40, Fillmore Central 30

Consolation

Fullerton 39, Shelby/Rising City 37

Sidney Holiday Tournament

Consolation

Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 42

Semifinal

Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48

Summerland Holiday Tournament

Championship

Walthill 67, Summerland 46

Third Place

Tri County Northeast 57, CWC 29

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Johnson County Central 50, Thayer Central 37

Southern 67, Nebraska Christian 61

Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Consolation

St. Edward 46, Elba 30

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Norris 60, South Sioux City 46

Waverly 63, Lincoln Christian 29

Wayne State Tournament

Auburn 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, Homer 28

Pierce 59, Pender 25

Wayne 86, Winnebago 53

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

A Division

Johnson-Brock 57, Raymond Central 37

Parkview Christian 83, Conestoga 55

B Division

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Falls City 42

TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Aurora 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 34

Blair 51, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Championship

North Platte St. Patrick's 36, Blue Hill 28

Third Place

Arapahoe 53, Wauneta-Palisade 47

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Archbishop Bergan 55, Plattsmouth 33

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Omaha Roncalli 32

Axtell Holiday Tournament

Burwell 53, Axtell 45

Minden 59, Loomis 30

Bearcat Tournament

Hastings 54, Bennington 52

Scottsbluff 44, Lexington 39

Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament

Championship

Elkhorn North 63, Bishop Neumann 34

Third Place

Wahoo 62, Seward 43

Boone Central Holiday Tournament

Adams Central 49, Boone Central 35

Broken Bow 41, Alliance 24

Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament

Championship

Anselmo-Merna 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 50

Consolation

Hitchcock County 51, Brady 25

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Omaha Concordia 30

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Cambridge Holiday Tournament

Crawford 45, Cambridge 38

Mullen 52, Dundy County-Stratton 26

Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament

Centura 38, Howells/Dodge 29

Fort Calhoun 45, Sandy Creek 28

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron 43, Custer, S.D. 17

Valentine 42, Hemingford 37

Crofton Holiday Tournament

Crofton 49, Wynot 35

West Point-Beemer 41, Humphrey St. Francis 20

DCHS Holiday Tournament

David City 44, Aquinas 28

Palmyra 57, Douglas County West 34

DGMT Holiday Tournament

Championship

Diller-Odell 39, Meridian 33

Consolation

Deshler 38, Tri County 11

Doane Holiday Tournament

Maryville, Mo. 37, Crete 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22

East Butler Holiday Tournament

East Butler 46, Cedar Bluffs 19

Friend 40, High Plains Community 33

Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Championship

Battle Creek 39, Norfolk Catholic 34

Third Place

Elkhorn Valley 56, Ainsworth 40

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Championship

Elm Creek 56, Bertrand 25

Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament

Syracuse 37, Freeman 11

Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 77, Osceola 22

St. Mary's 41, Sutton 31

Greg Miller Holiday Tournament

Gothenburg 45, Gering 34

Hershey 59, Lawrence-Nelson 30

HAC Tournament

Quarterfinal

Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47

Lincoln High 42, Lincoln East 40

Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41

Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9

Hampton Holiday Tournament

Championship

Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Hampton 33

Consolation

Kenesaw 51, Harvard 13

Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament

Championship

Central Valley 55, Heartland Lutheran 28

Third Place

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 28

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament

Holdrege 46, Fairbury 34

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Arlington 5

Madison Holiday Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Madison 15

Tekamah-Herman 67, Riverside 11

Malcolm Tournament

Malcolm 61, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Oakland-Craig 43, Centennial 14

Metro Tournament

Quarterfinal

Bellevue East 54, Gretna 42

Millard North 47, Bellevue West 46

Millard South 77, Omaha Benson 53

Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 55

Nebraska City Tournament

Ogallala 48, Louisville 32

Ralston 48, Nebraska City 46

North Bend Central Tournament

Guardian Angels 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

North Bend Central 53, Omaha Mercy 13

North Platte Holiday Tournament

Elkhorn 36, Beatrice 29

North Platte 59, Platteview 45

O'Neill Holiday Tournament

Championship

St. Paul 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39

Consolation

North Central 44, O'Neill 40

Randolph Tournament

Osmond 50, Winside 24

Stuart 61, Randolph 19

Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Championship

Ravenna 54, Overton 35

Consolation

Franklin 44, Sandhills/Thedford 38

Runza Holiday Classic

Championship

Superior 44, Wood River 36

Fifth Place

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Cross County 39

Seventh Place

Mead 42, Central City 28

Third Place

Milford 46, Cozad 20

Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament

Columbus Lakeview 46, Schuyler 2

Columbus Scotus 57, Twin River 18

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Championship

Fillmore Central 61, Clarkson/Leigh 37

Consolation

Fullerton 51, Shelby/Rising City 25

Shootout on the Elkhorn

Wakefield 42, Wisner-Pilger 29

Sidney Holiday Tournament

Consolation

Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48

Mitchell 49, Burns, Wyo. 34

Semifinal

Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 39

Sidney 67, Ord 58

Stanton Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 51, Hartington-Newcastle 33

West Holt 48, Stanton 41

Summerland Holiday Tournament

Championship

Summerland 48, Tri County Northeast 40

Consolation

CWC 70, Walthill 45

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Johnson County Central 43, Thayer Central 30

Southern 39, Nebraska Christian 36

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Lincoln Christian 47, Waverly 43

Norris 75, South Sioux City 26

Wayne State Tournament

Auburn 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, Homer 42

Pierce 56, Pender 43

Wayne 61, Winnebago 33

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

A Division

Falls City 45, Parkview Christian 33

Johnson-Brock 52, Sterling 47

B Division

Raymond Central 33, Conestoga 28

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27

