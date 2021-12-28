BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Bison 82, Tiospaye Topa 61
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Waubay/Summit 41
Dell Rapids 55, Milbank 53
Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Irene-Wakonda 38
Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 37
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40
Timber Lake 71, Lyman 67
Warner 57, Florence/Henry 41
Winner 69, Bon Homme 31
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron, Neb. 62, Custer 36
Hoop City Classic
Canistota 65, Gregory 59
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Mitchell 53
Yankton 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 51
Parkston Classic
Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Corsica/Stickney 51
Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Herreid/Selby Area 28
Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 60
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Campbell County, Wyo. 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Chester 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Irene-Wakonda 49
Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23
Langford 55, Iroquois/Doland 53
Lyman 69, Timber Lake 66
Milbank 49, Dell Rapids 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Miller 14
Tri-Valley 57, Garretson 42
Winner 56, Bon Homme 17
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron, Neb. 43, Custer 17
Parkston Classic
Dakota Valley 67, Corsica/Stickney 66
Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51
Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Championship
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Blue Hill 32
Consolation
Wauneta-Palisade 35, Arapahoe 34
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Archbishop Bergan 51, Plattsmouth 23
Omaha Roncalli 72, Ashland-Greenwood 70
Axtell Holiday Tournament
Burwell 59, Axtell 50
Bearcat Tournament
Bennington 66, Hastings 50
Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament
Championship
Wahoo 64, Seward 31
Third Place
Elkhorn North 69, Bishop Neumann 46
Boone Central Holiday Tournament
Adams Central 55, Broken Bow 47
Boone Central 76, Alliance 55
Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament
Championship
Anselmo-Merna 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
Consolation
Hitchcock County 73, Brady 23
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Concordia 26
Cambridge Holiday Tournament
Cambridge 60, Crawford 28
Mullen 49, Dundy County-Stratton 48
Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament
Fort Calhoun 59, Sandy Creek 29
Howells/Dodge 49, Centura 39
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron 62, Custer, S.D. 36
Hemingford 57, Valentine 51
Crofton Holiday Tournament
West Point-Beemer 50, Humphrey St. Francis 38
Wynot 65, Crofton 51
DCHS Holiday Tournament
Aquinas 40, David City 39
Palmyra 72, Douglas County West 62
DGMT Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Meridian 44, Deshler 27
Doane Holiday Tournament
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22
East Butler Holiday Tournament
East Butler 41, Cedar Bluffs 19
Friend 61, High Plains Community 33
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Championship
Norfolk Catholic 55, Battle Creek 39
Third Place
Ainsworth 58, Elkhorn Valley 55
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Championship
Gibbon 43, Arcadia-Loup City 39
Third Place
Bertrand 52, Elm Creek 35
Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 43, Nebraska City Lourdes 26
Syracuse 37, Freeman 11
Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament
St. Mary's 70, Sutton 28
Greg Miller Holiday Tournament
Gothenburg 60, Gering 52
Hershey 45, Lawrence-Nelson 29
HAC Tournament
Quarterfinal
Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42
Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38
Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59
Hampton Tournament
Championship
Kenesaw 63, Harvard 33
Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament
Championship
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 31
Third Place
Central Valley 36, Heartland Lutheran 28
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament
Holdrege 53, Fairbury 40
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Arlington 52
Madison Holiday Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 43
Tekamah-Herman 72, Riverside 49
Malcolm Tournament
Oakland-Craig 64, Centennial 30
Metro Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bellevue West 83, Gretna 58
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 53
Omaha Westside 66, Elkhorn South 46
Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament
Blair 52, Aurora 44
Elkhorn Mount Michael 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Nebraska City Tournament
Nebraska City 62, Ralston 42
Ogallala 46, Louisville 41
North Bend Central Tournament
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Guardian Angels 44
North Bend Central 80, Spalding Academy 46
North Platte Holiday Tournament
Elkhorn 45, Beatrice 35
Platteview 69, North Platte 52
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
Championship
O'Neill 70, North Central 21
Consolation
St. Paul 66, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38
Randolph Tournament
Osmond 46, Winside 33
Stuart 55, Randolph 25
Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Overton 59, Franklin 41
Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament
Columbus Lakeview 55, Schuyler 31
Columbus Scotus 61, Twin River 10
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Championship
Clarkson/Leigh 40, Fillmore Central 30
Consolation
Fullerton 39, Shelby/Rising City 37
Sidney Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 42
Semifinal
Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48
Summerland Holiday Tournament
Championship
Walthill 67, Summerland 46
Third Place
Tri County Northeast 57, CWC 29
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Johnson County Central 50, Thayer Central 37
Southern 67, Nebraska Christian 61
Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Consolation
St. Edward 46, Elba 30
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Norris 60, South Sioux City 46
Waverly 63, Lincoln Christian 29
Wayne State Tournament
Auburn 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, Homer 28
Pierce 59, Pender 25
Wayne 86, Winnebago 53
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
A Division
Johnson-Brock 57, Raymond Central 37
Parkview Christian 83, Conestoga 55
B Division
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Falls City 42
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Aurora 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 34
Blair 51, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Championship
North Platte St. Patrick's 36, Blue Hill 28
Third Place
Arapahoe 53, Wauneta-Palisade 47
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Archbishop Bergan 55, Plattsmouth 33
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Omaha Roncalli 32
Axtell Holiday Tournament
Burwell 53, Axtell 45
Minden 59, Loomis 30
Bearcat Tournament
Hastings 54, Bennington 52
Scottsbluff 44, Lexington 39
Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament
Championship
Elkhorn North 63, Bishop Neumann 34
Third Place
Wahoo 62, Seward 43
Boone Central Holiday Tournament
Adams Central 49, Boone Central 35
Broken Bow 41, Alliance 24
Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament
Championship
Anselmo-Merna 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 50
Consolation
Hitchcock County 51, Brady 25
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Omaha Concordia 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Cambridge Holiday Tournament
Crawford 45, Cambridge 38
Mullen 52, Dundy County-Stratton 26
Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament
Centura 38, Howells/Dodge 29
Fort Calhoun 45, Sandy Creek 28
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron 43, Custer, S.D. 17
Valentine 42, Hemingford 37
Crofton Holiday Tournament
Crofton 49, Wynot 35
West Point-Beemer 41, Humphrey St. Francis 20
DCHS Holiday Tournament
David City 44, Aquinas 28
Palmyra 57, Douglas County West 34
DGMT Holiday Tournament
Championship
Diller-Odell 39, Meridian 33
Consolation
Deshler 38, Tri County 11
Doane Holiday Tournament
Maryville, Mo. 37, Crete 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22
East Butler Holiday Tournament
East Butler 46, Cedar Bluffs 19
Friend 40, High Plains Community 33
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Championship
Battle Creek 39, Norfolk Catholic 34
Third Place
Elkhorn Valley 56, Ainsworth 40
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Championship
Elm Creek 56, Bertrand 25
Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament
Syracuse 37, Freeman 11
Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 77, Osceola 22
St. Mary's 41, Sutton 31
Greg Miller Holiday Tournament
Gothenburg 45, Gering 34
Hershey 59, Lawrence-Nelson 30
HAC Tournament
Quarterfinal
Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47
Lincoln High 42, Lincoln East 40
Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41
Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9
Hampton Holiday Tournament
Championship
Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Hampton 33
Consolation
Kenesaw 51, Harvard 13
Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament
Championship
Central Valley 55, Heartland Lutheran 28
Third Place
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 28
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament
Holdrege 46, Fairbury 34
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Arlington 5
Madison Holiday Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Madison 15
Tekamah-Herman 67, Riverside 11
Malcolm Tournament
Malcolm 61, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Oakland-Craig 43, Centennial 14
Metro Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bellevue East 54, Gretna 42
Millard North 47, Bellevue West 46
Millard South 77, Omaha Benson 53
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 55
Nebraska City Tournament
Ogallala 48, Louisville 32
Ralston 48, Nebraska City 46
North Bend Central Tournament
Guardian Angels 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
North Bend Central 53, Omaha Mercy 13
North Platte Holiday Tournament
Elkhorn 36, Beatrice 29
North Platte 59, Platteview 45
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
Championship
St. Paul 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39
Consolation
North Central 44, O'Neill 40
Randolph Tournament
Osmond 50, Winside 24
Stuart 61, Randolph 19
Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Championship
Ravenna 54, Overton 35
Consolation
Franklin 44, Sandhills/Thedford 38
Runza Holiday Classic
Championship
Superior 44, Wood River 36
Fifth Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Cross County 39
Seventh Place
Mead 42, Central City 28
Third Place
Milford 46, Cozad 20
Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament
Columbus Lakeview 46, Schuyler 2
Columbus Scotus 57, Twin River 18
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Championship
Fillmore Central 61, Clarkson/Leigh 37
Consolation
Fullerton 51, Shelby/Rising City 25
Shootout on the Elkhorn
Wakefield 42, Wisner-Pilger 29
Sidney Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48
Mitchell 49, Burns, Wyo. 34
Semifinal
Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 39
Sidney 67, Ord 58
Stanton Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 51, Hartington-Newcastle 33
West Holt 48, Stanton 41
Summerland Holiday Tournament
Championship
Summerland 48, Tri County Northeast 40
Consolation
CWC 70, Walthill 45
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Johnson County Central 43, Thayer Central 30
Southern 39, Nebraska Christian 36
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Lincoln Christian 47, Waverly 43
Norris 75, South Sioux City 26
Wayne State Tournament
Auburn 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, Homer 42
Pierce 56, Pender 43
Wayne 61, Winnebago 33
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
A Division
Falls City 45, Parkview Christian 33
Johnson-Brock 52, Sterling 47
B Division
Raymond Central 33, Conestoga 28
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27
