SALEM – After dropping the first set, ninth-seeded Platte-Geddes responded to defeat Hamlin 16-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 in a Class A SoDak 16 volleyball showdown in Salem.
Platte-Geddes (27-7), which advances to next week’s State Tournament in Sioux Falls, got 23 kills from Karly VanDerWerff and 12 kills from Cadence Van Zee. Regan Hoffman added 11 kills and 10 digs and Avery DeVries recorded 44 set assists.
S.F. Christian 3, Redfield 0
MADISON – Sidney Oostra’s 15 kills and three ace serves helped defending Class A champion Sioux Falls Christian sweep Redfield 25-15, 25-13, 25-9 in SoDak 16 volleyball action Tuesday night in Madison.
Peyton Poppema added 12 kills and 11 digs for Sioux Falls Christian (30-5), while Lavin Maddox had 12 digs and Addisen Barber recorded 37 set assists.
HURON – Ally Mullaney’s 13 kills and Jolie Palmer’s 25 digs enabled Miller to sweep Groton Area 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 in a Class A SoDak 16 volleyball match Tuesday night in Huron.
Tyra Gates added 33 set assists and Jaden Werdel had 12 digs for Miller (32-2).
Elkton-Lake Benton 3, Lakota Tech 0
MITCHELL – Elkton-Lake Benton, the No. 3 seed, swept Lakota Tech 25-12, 25-14, 25-7 in a Class A SoDak 16 volleyball match Tuesday night in Mitchell.
Andrea Renkly led ELB (30-3) with 10 kills, while Rachael Krog had 12 digs and eight kills, and Tevan Erickson recorded 28 set assists.
Class B
MADISON – Eighth seed Castlewood swept Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 in Tuesday night’s Class A SoDak 16 volleyball match in Madison.
The victory sends Castlewood (22-7) to next week’s State Tournament in Sioux Falls.
In the season-ending loss for TDA (25-5), Gracey Schatz had nine kills and four blocks, while Megan Reiner had eight kills, Hannah Stremick recorded 18 set assists and Callie Westendorf notched 16 digs.
CHAMBERLAIN – Kailee Frank’s 10 kills and 12 digs, along with Adisyn Indahl’s 10 kills and 12 digs, helped send second-seeded Burke past Kadoka Area 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 in Tuesday night’s SoDak 16 volleyball match in Chamberlain.
Elly Witt added 23 set assists and Emmie Hausmann had nine kills for Burke, which qualifies for the State Tournament next week in Sioux Falls.
