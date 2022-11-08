SALEM – After dropping the first set, ninth-seeded Platte-Geddes responded to defeat Hamlin 16-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 in a Class A SoDak 16 volleyball showdown in Salem.

Platte-Geddes (27-7), which advances to next week’s State Tournament in Sioux Falls, got 23 kills from Karly VanDerWerff and 12 kills from Cadence Van Zee. Regan Hoffman added 11 kills and 10 digs and Avery DeVries recorded 44 set assists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.