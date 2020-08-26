AUGUSTA, Ga. — Preseason all-American Brady Schutt is one of 22 players named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Pre-Season Watch List announced by Augusta Sports Council.
Schutt, a senior from Orange City, Iowa, was the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019. He finished fourth in the FCS with a 45.1-yard average and has a 42.5-yard career punting average in three seasons for the Coyotes.
Schutt had 19 punts of 50 yards or more in 2019 and pinned 17 of his 57 kicks inside the 20. As a unit, the Coyotes ranked seventh nationally in net punting with a 40.1-yard average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.