Yankton wrestling fell to Harrisburg and Mitchell Tuesday night in a triangular in Yankton.
The Bucks (3-11) lost to Mitchell 69-9 to start the evening and 65-7 to Harrisburg to conclude the night.
“Tonight, they (Yankton) went out and gave it everything they have,” Bucks head coach Riley Smith said. “They went up against two tough teams.”
Against the Kernels, Dylan Sloan picked up a win over Kaileb Hubbard by a pin. Evan Nelson added three points for Yankton by a 9-3 decision over Riley McGinnis at 138.
Jagger Tyler (126), Connor Thelen (145), Tucker Vilhauer (152), Tate Elwein (170), Joe VanOverschelde (182) and Wyatt Winter (220) all picked up pins for Mitchell. The Bucks left 106, 120, 160, 195 and heavyweight open for both duals. Brock Sparks also added three points from a decision over Will Pavlish of Yankton.
Sloan was one of two Bucks to pick up points in their second match of the evening against Harrisburg. Sloan picked up a 9-1 major decision over Tayge Privett. Will Pavlish earned a 8-3 decision over Teegan Stauffacher.
Korbyn Ockenga (126), Peyton Tryon (138), Blake Manthey (170) and Colin Horrocks (182) picked up pin victories for the Tigers. Brandon Simunek (145) earned the technical fall over Shaylor Platt for Harrisburg. Ty Dalen (152) and Carter Tuntland (220) picked up decision victories.
In the dual of the two visitors, Mitchell pulled away for a 46-19 victory. Tyler (126), Brock Sparks (132), Vilhauer (152), Tyson Degen (160), and Winter (220) added major decisions for the Kernels. Blake Fredericks (195) and Spencer Eldeen (106) pinned their opponents to add 12 points for Mitchell. Beau Foote earned a 2-0 decision over Ayden Viox for the Kernels as well.
Carter Ractliffe (113) of Harrisburg picked up a victory over Hubbard after Hubbard was unable to return due to injury. Nathan Horrocks (145) picked up a 6-1 decision and Ryan Hirshkorn (170) a 10-2 major decision for the Tigers. Logan O’Connor pinned his opponent in the first round.
This was the first action for the Bucks since Dec. 22, when they fell to Huron in a dual at home. Smith said the first time out after break is usually tough.
“Practices over break aren’t the same, so our takeaway from tonight is that we need to get back on the mat more and work more on our technique,” Smith said. “Overall I would say on our feet we wrestled much better compared to the 22, and we were more aggressive which was nice to see.”
The remainder of the season for the Bucks includes five invitationals, as well as two triangulars and a dual. The format of the invitational is an adjustment for wrestlers, Smith said.
“Tournaments are an all-day thing,” Smith said. “They can be very long and tiring. The biggest thing we need to do is keep on our guys to be mentally focused. Between matches, it’s easy to all of a sudden take a little bit of a breather and then bring yourself back into it, but it’s a constant focus that can be mentally draining.”
The Bucks are back in action Saturday at the Brandon Valley Invite.
MITCHELL 69, YANKTON 9: 106 — Spencer Eldeen M by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Sloan Y pin. Kaileb Hubbard 1:54; 120 — Brandon Sparks M by forfeit; 126 — Jagger Tyler M pin. Nevaeh Leonard 2:43; 132 — Brock Sparks M dec. Will Pavlish 9-3; 138 — Evan Nelson Y dec. Riley McGinnis 9-3; 145 — Conner Thelen M pin. Shaylor Platt 1:06; 152 — Tucker Vilhauer M pin. Nikolas Sasse 1:01; 160 — Tyson Degen M by forfeit; 170 — Tate Elwein M pin. Asa Swensen 1:16; 182 — Joe VanOverschelde M pin. Ashton Langeland 0:57; 195 — Blake Fredericks M by forfeit; 220 — Wyatt Winter M pin. Zavier Leonard 1:39; 285 — Beau Foote M by forfeit
MITCHELL 46, HARRISBURG 19: 106 — Spencer Eldeen M pin. Dylan O`Connor 5:40; 113 — Carter Ractliffe H by injury default over Kaileb Hubbard; 120 — Brandon Sparks M tech. fall Jayce Dornbusch 16-0 4:55; 126 — Jagger Tyler M maj. dec. Korbyn Ockenga 14-3; 132 — Brock Sparks M maj. dec. Peyton Tryon 13-4; 138 — Logan O`Connor H pin. Riley McGinnis 0:45; 145 — Nathan Horrocks H dec. Conner Thelen 6-1; 152 — Tucker Vilhauer M maj. dec. Soren Aadland 11-3; 160 — Tyson Degen M maj. dec. Jace Jones 10-2; 170 — Ryan Hirschkorn H maj. dec. Tate Elwein 10-2; 182 — Joe VanOverschelde M pin. Trey Stauffacher 2:48; 195 — Blake Fredericks M pin. Jack Detert 4:52; 220 — Wyatt Winter M maj. dec. Carter Tuntland 12-3; 285 — Beau Foote M dec. Ayden Viox 2-0
HARRISBURG 65, YANKTON 7: 106 — Dylan O`Connor H by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Sloan Y maj. dec. Tayge Privett 9-1; 120 — Jayce Dornbusch H by forfeit; 126 — Korbyn Ockenga H pin. Nevaeh Leonard 1:47; 132 — Will Pavlish Y dec. Teegen Stauffacher 8-3; 138 — Peyton Tryon H pin. Evan Nelson 3:00; 145 — Brandon Simunek H tech. fall Shaylor Platt 15-0 3:44; 152 — Ty Dalen H dec. Nikolas Sasse 7-1; 160 — Jace Jones H by forfeit; 170 — Blake Manthey H pin. Asa Swensen 2:31; 182 — Colin Horrocks H pin. Ashton Langeland 0:27; 195 — Jack Detert H by forfeit; 220 — Carter Tuntland H dec. Zavier Leonard 3-1; 285 — Josh Larsen H by forfeit
