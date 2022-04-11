The Yankton Bucks rallied from behind in both ends of a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Jefferson in club high school baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The wins ran the Bucks’ record to 7-1 with seven straight victories.
In the opener, Yankton scored seven times in the sixth inning to claim a 9-5 victory.
Jace McCorkell had two hits to lead Yankton. Joe Gokie, Landen Loecker, Samuel Kampshoff, Jack Halsted and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Thomas Heiberger doubled for Jefferson. Connor Davis, Mason Riley, Mason Riley and Kyler Miritello each had a hit for the Cavaliers.
Halsted picked up the win in relief of Samuel Kampshoff, who struck out nine in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Lucas Kampshoff pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two. Ethan Swenson took the loss in relief.
In the nightcap, Yankton rallied from deficits of 6-0 and 11-6 to claim a 12-11 victory.
Lucas Kampshoff doubled and singled for Yankton. McCorkell had the game-winning hit in the seventh, finishing with three RBI. Gokie and Drew Ryken each had a hit as the Bucks took advantage of 15 walks in the contest.
Treyson Harty-Olsen doubled and singled, and Davis and Riley each had two hits for Jefferson. Heiberger, Cohen Henry, Ryan Rysavy and Brady Bohnet each had a hit for the Cavaliers.
Lucas Kampshoff, who pitched a scoreless seventh, picked up the win. Swenson took the loss in relief.
Yankton is off until an April 18 home matchup against Sioux Falls Lincoln. Start time for the twinbill is 1 p.m.
Dakota Valley 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jake Pruchniak tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16, as Dakota Valley blanked Elk Point-Jefferson 4-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Pruchniak helped his cause with a pair of hits. Randy Rosenquist doubled. Ashton Pick, Brendan Barnett and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Pruchniak walked just two in the efficient 91-pitch no-hitter
Dakota Valley, 5-2, is off until a game at Beresford-Alcester-Hudson on April 18. EPJ, 0-2, is off until home matchups with Bon Homme and Parker on April 18.
Parkston 13, Tri-Valley 5
PARKSTON — Kaleb Weber doubled and singled as Parkston downed Tri-Valley 13-5 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Max Scott, Ty Neugebauer, Carter Kalda, Maddox Brissette and Will Jodozi each had a hit for Parkston.
Connor Christenson had the lone Tri-Valley hit, plating two runs.
Weber pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out six, for the win. Kaden Egger took the loss.
Parkston, 4-1, travels to Menno-Scotland on Wednesday.
PGDCWL 6, Gregory Co. 1
PLATTE — Dawson Hoffman went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double, sparking the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers to a 6-1 victory over Gregory County in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Grayson Hanson, Jaxon Christensen and Jackson Neuman each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Murry doubled and singled for Gregory County. Rylan Peck and Gannon Thomas each had a hit.
Hoffman went the distance for the Honkers, striking out nine, in the victory. Thomas took the loss.
The Honkers, 3-0, hosts Chamberlain on Thursday.
