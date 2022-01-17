Basketball
AP Top 25 Women’s Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 17-1 747 1
2. Stanford 13-3 701 2
3. Louisville (2) 15-1 694 3
4. NC State 16-2 661 4
5. Tennessee 17-1 633 5
6. Indiana 14-2 607 6
7. Iowa St. 16-1 542 9
8. Michigan 15-2 529 11
9. UConn 9-3 510 10
10. Arizona 12-2 466 7
11. LSU 17-2 464 12
12. Maryland 12-5 406 8
13. Georgia 13-3 310 17
14. Oklahoma 15-2 306 23
15. Texas 12-3 295 13
15. Baylor 11-4 295 14
17. BYU 14-1 275 18
18. Georgia Tech 13-4 263 15
19. Notre Dame 13-3 262 20
20. North Carolina 14-2 133 21
21. Duke 11-4 125 16
22. Colorado 13-1 119 22
23. Kentucky 8-5 83 19
24. Florida Gulf Coast 15-1 80 -
25. Iowa 10-4 52 -
Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Mississippi 21, Kansas St 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3.
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 906
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2563
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Cody Henrichsen 290, Tyler Novak 269, Austin Reich 269, Scott Byrkeland 266, Bob Doty 265
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Cody Henrichsen 746, Austin Reich 704, Jay Weaver 703, Brent Jones 668, Bob Doty 664
STANDINGS: Mojo’s 46.5, Tatanka Golf 37, Stockwell Engineers 31, Plath Chiropractic 29.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 27, Pin Bruisers 26, Manitou 25.5, Coca Cola 21, Capital Street Pub 13.5, JR Sports Cards 13
