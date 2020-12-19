LENNOX — Parkston used three players in double figures to down Lennox 55-43 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Allison Ziebart scored 16 points and Emma Yost netted 14 points to lead Parkston. Faith Oakley added 13 points in the victory.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 13 points and seven rebounds. Teagan Sanculi added 10 points.
Parkston, 3-0, hosts Parker on Tuesday. Lennox, 2-3, is off until a Jan. 1 matchup against Canton.
Centerville 73, Iroquois-Doland 50
CENTERVILLE — Haley Meyer filled the stat sheet in leading Centerville past Iroquois-Doland 73-50 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Meyer finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for Centerville. Thea Gust scored 11 points, Sophie Eide grabbed eight rebounds and Lillie Eide added three steals in the victory.
Katie Dubro scored 20 points to lead Iroquois-Doland. Anna Decker added 11 points.
Centerville, 3-2, travels to Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. Iroquois-Doland plays DeSmet in the Huron Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.
IROQUOIS-DOLAND (1-2) 20 7 11 12 — 50
CENTERVILLE (3-2) 14 21 18 20 — 73
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 50, Bon Homme 43
TYNDALL — Tripp-Delmont-Armour outlasted Bon Homme 50-43 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ashlee Gerber scored 13 points to lead TDA. Ally Bertram added 12 points.
Jenae Alberts led Bon Homme with 12 points. Kenzie Carson finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Camille Sykora added three assists.
TDA, 1-2, travels to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday. Bon Homme, 1-3, hosts Winner on Dec. 29.
R.C. Central 65, Huron 54
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central held Huron to a season-low 54 points on the way to a 65-54 victory over the Tigers in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jordan Heckert scored a game-high 32 points, hitting 6-of-11 from three-point range, to lead Central. Josie Hill scored 10 points and Ramsey Deming added 10 points and six assists in the victory.
Tenley Budenhagen scored 16 points to lead Huron. Hamtyn Heinz netted 12 points, and Heavan Gainey added eight points and nine rebounds in the effort.
Central, 2-1, hosts Sturgis on Tuesday. Huron, 3-2, is off until a Jan. 2 matchup against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
HURON (3-2) 17 12 12 13 — 54
R.C. CENTRAL (2-1) 14 21 14 16 — 65
Mitchell 70, Stevens 52
RAPID CITY — Camryn Krogman scored 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting to lead Mitchell past Rapid City Stevens 70-52 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Macy Kempf scored 13 points and Avia Haley added 12 points in the victory.
Grace Ellis led Stevens with 13 points. Jayda McNabb netted 12 points and Kenadi Rising added 10 points for the Raiders.
Mitchell, 2-1, will play in the Corn Palace Classic on Dec. 30. Stevens, 1-3, hosts Rapid City Central on Jan. 2
MITCHELL (2-1) 8 30 9 23 — 70
STEVENS (1-3) 14 9 14 15 — 52
Garretson 70, Madison 57
GARRETSON — The Garretson Blue Dragons overcame a 30-point performance by Madison’s Zoey Gerry in a 70-57 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Lizzie Olson posted 20 points, 15 rebounds and seven steals to lead a balanced Garretson (5-0) attack. Lily Ranschau scored 16 points. Jaelyn Benson finished with 12 points and five steals. Lauren Heesch added 10 points and nine steals in the victory.
Sophia VandenBosch posted 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Madison. Gerry also had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Garretson hosts Dell Rapids on Tuesday. Madison, 1-3, is off until a Jan. 2 matchup against Custer in Mitchell.
