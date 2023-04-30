VERMILLION — If it was not a windy day, Aleesia Sainz’ fourth-inning hit might have cleared the wall for a grand slam.
“I was telling (South Dakota Coyotes softball teammate) Jordyn (Pender) it had a 15-degree angle,” Sainz said. “It needed five more to get out.”
Still, it was a clutch three-RBI double by Sainz that drew South Dakota even with St. Thomas, 7-7, in the bottom of the fourth inning of USD’s Senior Day contest Sunday. Sainz scored the go-ahead run on teammate Delaney White’s double in what ended up as a 12-8 victory for the Coyotes against the St. Thomas Tommies in Summit League softball action at Nygaard Field.
“I was happy I was able to get ahold of one and hit one hard,” Sainz said.
Sainz got encouragement from Coyotes volunteer coach Caylyn Wagner to “live in the moment” during the at-bat.
“I was looking for something to hit,” Sainz said. “I missed one pitch before (my hit), but I was like, ‘Calm down and stay present,’ and I got one.”
The Coyotes entered the fourth down 7-0 and had no runners on base with two outs in the half-inning.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a day where you come out, have trouble catching, throwing, pitching and hitting,” said Coyotes head coach Robert Wagner.
“I was thinking, ‘We’ve got to find a way to get some hits and just get back in this thing.’ I honestly didn’t expect to take the lead or tie.”
The Coyotes started to figure things out against St. Thomas pitcher Keira Murphy as they registered four runs and five hits to draw within three, 7-4. Sainz came to the plate and managed to tie the game, then White and Bela Gourke’s RBIs gave USD a 9-7 lead at the end of the inning.
“We had a good pre-inning talk before we went up to bat,” said Pender. “It hyped us up. We made sure we were all up in the dugout cheering on each other. It was contagious and I love when it happens like that.”
“It was crazy,” Sainz said. “I have never seen us come back from a deficit that big. Nine runs in one inning are amazing. I knew that we had that fight and spark. We needed somebody to tell us and ‘Lady Wags (Caylyn Wagner)’ and someone to be able to tell us and get us back in it.”
Pender hit a home run to give the Yotes a 10-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth. She credited that at-bat and a hard-earned walk in the sixth on having a better mentality at the plate.
“It made me calm down so much in my bats,” Pender said. “I don't walk a whole lot, but when I do I try to celebrate it a lot because it's the small things. It felt so good to stay calm in the box and really see the ball.”
Clara Edwards pitched the first two innings for the Coyotes, giving up two hits on three runs while registering a strikeout. Wagner decided to go with Kori Wedeking for the last five innings. After giving up five runs (three earned) in her first two innings, Wedeking settled in and ended the game with three strikeouts and no walks.
“She battled (through) it and we were able to persevere,” Wagner said.
Wagner is proud of the way the senior class of Sainz, Pender, Courtney Wilson, Mia Kraimer and Charis Black have performed throughout their careers at South Dakota.
“They've really set the tone for the program today, but also the program in the future,” Wagner said. “(I am) appreciative of the sacrifices they made and the choices they made to come here and be a part of this (program).”
The Coyotes improved to 22-23 (11-6 Summit) while St. Thomas fell to 16-34 (4-13 Summit). USD plays a three-game set in Brookings against South Dakota State (32-15, 14-0 Summit) next Friday and Saturday. The Coyotes are responsible for two of SDSU’s three conference losses the past three seasons.
