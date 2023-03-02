SALEM — Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason registered a 16 point, 16 rebound double-double as the No. 3 Cougars defeated the No. 14 Lyman Raiders in Class A SoDak 16 action Thursday.
Denae Mach added 15 points and six rebounds for V-H, while Estelle Lee and Shelby Lyons registered 13 points apiece. Charley Nelson dished out five assists for the Cougars.
Mak Scott led the Raiders with 12 points, with Jordyn Scott adding 10 points.
Viborg-Hurley, 20-3, advanced to the Class B Girls State Tournament, to be held Mar. 9-11 in Huron. Lyman finished its season 14-8.
LYMAN (14-8) 8 12 7 7 — 34
VIBORG-HURLEY (20-3) 16 7 19 21 — 63
VOLGA — The Sisseton Redmen got 22 points from Krista Langager as they defeated the Parkston Trojans in Class A SoDak 16 action Thursday.
Hannah Leverson added 19 points for Sisseton.
Faith Oakley led Parkston with 15 points, while Mya Thuringer registered 11 points. Abby Hohn added 10 points.
Sisseton, 20-2, advanced to the Class A State Tournament, to be held Mar. 9-11 in Watertown. Parkston finished its season 16-7.
PARKSTON (16-7) 9 11 10 16 — 46
SISSETON (20-2) 14 9 19 17 — 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.