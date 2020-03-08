The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles have each qualified for the South Dakota State Class AA combined basketball tournament, March 19-21 in Sioux Falls. Games will be played in the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Sioux Falls Arena.
All tickets for the State ‘AA’ Combined Basketball Tournament are general admission. No reserved seating will be sold for this year’s event. Sections for each participating school will be assigned by site managers on a game-by game basis.
Tickets are to be considered good for the entire day of play. A “Thursday” ticket will be good for all games played on Thursday in either arena. Upon entering one of the two facilities, the ticket-holder will be provided a wristband that will allow them access to either arena for the remainder of that given day. A second ticket will be needed for re-entry if that wristband is broken, removed from the wrist, or lost.
Advance all-session tickets will be available for sale today through Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, at the Yankton School District Administration Office, 2410 West City Limits Road.
Orders must be made in person and payment is due at the time the order is placed. No phone or credit card orders will be accepted. Checks must be made payable to the Yankton School District. All advance ticket orders are final.
Tickets are also available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.
