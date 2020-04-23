EDITOR’S NOTE: Parish, a Yankton High School graduate, has coached girls’ basketball teams to the state tournament in all three classes in South Dakota. He guided Vermillion to the 2007 Class A state championship, later took Centerville to the 2011 Class B tournament and guided Sioux Falls Washington to the 2015 Class AA championship. He has been at Washington since 2014.
My love of sports started on the playground at Stewart Elementary School. It was a different time and is probably difficult for today’s youth to fathom that I first learned how to play soccer, football, basketball, and other sports in the informal setting at recess and neighborhood games.
Back in the “olden days” we didn’t have workout coaches and traveling teams. It was just a group of boys and girls watching the clock and anxiously awaiting our next recess. In fact it was not until 6th grade that my parents signed me up for my first organized team. My parents signed me up to play baseball in the Sertoma League down at the softball diamonds. I remember getting to wear my first uniform. White baseball pants that dropped to just below the knee, long stirrups, and bright yellow jerseys. It probably didn’t look that glorious to the casual fan but to us, it was priceless. That was the summer that I fell in love with being part of a team!!
After that first team experience, I wanted to be a part of everything. Going to practices, hanging out with my teammates, and the end of the season pizza party was awesome! Entering middle school (the old middle school on Walnut) would be my first chance to be a Yankton Buck! Seventh grade was our first opportunity to play tackle football. For those of you who have never experienced it, the first day of seventh graders padding up for football is mass chaos. I can tell you as a participant and now as a coach that watching and helping kids get dressed for practice is nothing short of mayhem. I will admit though, it does carry some entertainment value. Boys trying to figure out front, back, top, and bottom putting on football pads and helmets for the first time is priceless. Once we were padded up, I cannot describe the feeling of pride the first time that I got to put on that Yankton Buck uniform.
Living in a one high school town is a special experience. Every teacher and student from kindergarten to high school is a Buck or a Gazelle. The unique support and camaraderie that can be built in this environment is incredible and something that I try to replicate in our basketball program. Recognize your gift and work together to grow it instead of allowing individuals to dismantle it.
As I moved through Yankton High School, I never was a special athlete. I rarely got into any varsity contests during my four years of high school. I participated in football, basketball, and track. I showed up for practice, I worked hard, and I did my best to be a good teammate. I didn’t love my role, but I did it because that’s what good teammates do. I loved being on the team, I loved the bus trips with my friends, and I loved interacting with my coaches at school and in the community. Being part of something bigger than yourself means you have to sacrifice some of your “me” and give it up for the “WE”. Shared accomplishments are significantly more special than anything we can accomplish on our own.
Towards the end of my high school career I started to get involved with the youth sports in Yankton. It started out when Dave Hofer and Doug Pesicka asked me to help with their elementary 3-on-3 gym rat program before I graduated. I spent several summers home from college working for Coach Bob Winter at his basketball camps. J.D. O’Grady hired me to run the city t-ball program for several summers at Memorial Park as well (check out those old photos, Layne Somsen). These experiences led me into a career in coaching and education.
I once heard that a human being’s personality is an average of the five people you spend the most time with. My family followed me all over the place while I participated in youth sports and they continue to support me as a coach. My wife Laura and her family are sports nuts. Her father, Lee, is a long-time official, Lacey, Laura, and Andy were all stand out athletes, and Lacey’s husband Bobby coaches in the NFL (Go Bills)!
How much do we love sports? Quite possibly the most impressive thing a person can witness is a coach’s wife with young kids on game day. When the twins were babies, Laura carried one carseat in each arm and a backpack loaded with snacks and activities to be at all of our games. Somehow she kept them entertained, watched the game, and always had some coaching advice for me when I got home!
Most recently, I have been reminded that sports can teach us to deal with adversity. Since November, our family has been hit pretty hard. My father was diagnosed with cancer the first week of November, later that same week we lost Laura’s wonderful mother to cancer after a long battle. In early February we lost Laura’s grandmother. Sports teach you resilience and that you are not allowed to quit. Life isn’t fair but sometimes you take in what just happened and move on. I am uncertain where I first heard this quote but it is one of my favorites. “Falling down is a part of life, getting back up is a way of life.”
I can say with 100% certainty that I would not be where I am right now without a love of sports! One of the first connections I made with my wife was our shared interest in sports. Many of my closest friends are coaches that I met through sports. The lessons I have learned through sports have given me confidence. Confidence for that first job interview, and confidence to stand up for what I believe in. Sports taught me that you need to celebrate and appreciate your victories when they happen as it may be your last. Sports have taught me compassion. I know what it is like to be that kid on the bench. I know what it is like to throw your heart and soul into something and still not achieve your goal. That being said, I also accept the fact that when all is said and done, how I choose to react to those events will ultimately determine if I have a positive or a negative experience.
