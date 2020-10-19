Yankton claimed 14 of 18 first place votes to stay in the top spot of the South Dakota Media Football Poll entering the final week of the regular season for South Dakota’s big-school classes.
Yankton (8-0) plays Brookings (8-0) in Brookings on Thursday. The Bobcats drew the other four first-place votes in 11AA.
Defending 9AA champion Viborg-Hurley (7-0) was a unanimous top pick in the final poll of the season. The Cougars host Parker (3-5) in the opening round Thursday.
Also in 9AA, unbeaten Platte-Geddes (8-0) is ranked fourth, and will host Bon Homme on Thursday in the opening round.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Winner (7-0) drew 14 first place votes to hold the top spot in 11B in the final poll. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-0) drew the other four first place votes.
Elk Point-Jefferson (5-3), which received votes in the final poll, will host Mount Vernon-Plankinton (3-3) in Thursday’s opening round.
— Defending 9A champion Canistota-Freeman (7-1) ranks second behind unanimous pick Howard (7-0) in the final poll. Canistota-Freeman will host Chester Area (6-2), which is receiving votes, on Thursday in Freeman.
— Wolsey-Wessington (6-1) was a unanimous pick in the final Class 9B poll. Alcester-Hudson (5-3), which received votes in the final poll, will host Colman-Egan (5-2) in the opening round.
— Tea Area (7-0) remained the unanimous top pick in the 11A poll entering the final week of the regular season.
Dakota Valley (5-3) dropped from second to fourth after its loss to Vermillion. Dakota Valley hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday to end the regular season.
— Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-0) is a unanimous top pick in Class 11AAA.
