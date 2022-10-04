TACOMA, Wash. – The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the third and final round from Tacoma, Washington, at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. The Coyotes shot a 305 on Tuesday and finished in 14th place with a 902 total. The team was led by Emma Henningsson in her third tournament for South Dakota. 

Henningsson concluded the tournament with a seven-over par 79 in the last round. She totaled three birdies in the two days from Tacoma Country and Golf Club and scored a 221 three-round total. Henningsson’s rounds of 7-72-79 placed her in a tie for 21st place individually. 

