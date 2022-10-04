TACOMA, Wash. – The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the third and final round from Tacoma, Washington, at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. The Coyotes shot a 305 on Tuesday and finished in 14th place with a 902 total. The team was led by Emma Henningsson in her third tournament for South Dakota.
Henningsson concluded the tournament with a seven-over par 79 in the last round. She totaled three birdies in the two days from Tacoma Country and Golf Club and scored a 221 three-round total. Henningsson’s rounds of 7-72-79 placed her in a tie for 21st place individually.
Junior Akari Hayashi posted the best round for South Dakota in the second day of action. She carded a one-over par 73 in the third round. Hayashi scored birdies on the par-four first hole and the par-three 17th hole to bring her total to six during the week. Her tournament total of 224 (78-73-73) earned her a tie for 32nd place.
Fifth-year senior Molly Fossen carded a three-over par 75 in the final round on Tuesday. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-five 16th hole and gave her seven in the three rounds. Fossen’s total score of 226 (76-75-75) placed her in a tie for 45th place individually.
Freshman Catie Nekola recorded a six-over par 78 in the third round. She sank three birdies on the day and brought her tournament total to five birdies. Nekola’s three-round total of 235 (78-79-78) tied her for 86th place.
Junior Danica Badura finished the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational with an 82 in round three. She carded her lone birdie of the day on the par-three third hole and had five total during the week. Badura’s total score of 237 (74-81-82) placed her in a tie for 95th place.
USD’s next tournament gets underway in a couple of weeks from Sarasota, Florida. The Pat Bradley Invitational is a three-day event and begins on October 15.
