RAPID CITY — Hayden Holec posted three goals and an assist, and Alexander Dietrich had two goals and three assists to lead the Rushmore Thunder past Yankton 9-0 in boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Zeke Farlee, Wyatt Reeder, Mason McGregor and Landon Bartling each scored for Rushmore.
Jackson Habrock stopped all 20 shots he faced in the win. Keenan Wagner made 53 saves and Garrett Haas had one save for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 18 against Brandon Valley. The match will be played at Sioux Falls Furniture Mart Arena in Sioux Falls.
Rushmore 11, Yankton 3
RAPID CITY — Alexander Dietrich scored a hat trick, and Colton Merchen and Carter Kirk each scored twice as Rushmore downed Yankton 11-3 in boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Wyatt Reeder, Hayden Holec, Landon Bartling and Cameron Ritter each scored in the victory.
Brady Blom, Alex Nockels and Jace Sedlacek scored for Yankton. Blom, Jack Pedersen and Luke Abbott each had an assist.
Tanner Kopec made 11 saves in goal for Rushmore. Keenan Wagner had 38 stops for Yankton.
Junior Varsity
Rushmore 8, Yankton 0
RAPID CITY — Easton Knoll scored four goals and Remington Kasuske scored three times as the Rushmore Thunder blanked Yankton 8-0 in boys’ JV hockey action on Sunday.
Damien Pongkub added the other Thunder goal.
Brody Lee stopped all 13 shots he faced in the win. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 17 saves and Garrett Haas had nine stops for Yankton.
Rushmore 9, Yankton 2
RAPID CITY — Mason McGregor recorded a hat trick, and Damien Pongkub and Hudson Beert each scored twice as the Rushmore Thunder downed Yankton 9-2 in boys’ JV hockey action on Saturday.
Kooper Degeest and Parker Bartling each scored in the victory.
Jack Pedersen and Taten Benson each scored for Yankton. Tanner Ondell and Hunter Haas each had an assist.
Wyatt Simmons stopped seven shots in goal for Rushmore. Garrett Haas made 20 saves for Yankton.
Bantam ‘A’
Yankton 2, Rushmore 2
RAPID CITY — The Yankton Miracle ended the regular season with a 2-2 tie against Rushmore in Bantam ‘A’ action on Sunday.
Grady Van Cleave and Tucker Renken scored for the Miracle, who rallied from a 2-2 deficit. Easton Anderson and Cooper Larsen each had an assist in the effort.
Wyatt Balliew and Joseph Habbe scored for Rushmore.
Luke Moeller made 32 saves for Yankton. Turner Tonkel had 21 saves for Rushmore.
Yankton will host the State Bantam ‘A’ hockey tournament, Feb. 24-26 at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Rushmore 3, Yankton 2
RAPID CITY — Rushmore’s Braden Nelson scored midway through the third period to lift the Thunder to a 3-2 victory over Yankton in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Joseph Habbe scored twice for Rushmore.
Kade Schramm and Tucker Renken scored for Yankton.
Turner Tonkel had 20 saves for Rushmore. Luke Moeller made 30 saves for Yankton.
Bantam ‘B’
Rushmore 9, Yankton 1
RAPID CITY — Landyn Poirier and Landen Fugle each scored hat tricks as Rushmore downed Yankton 9-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday.
Finnan Wheaton scored twice and Riggin Kasuske added a goal in the victory.
Oliver Crandall scored for Yankton, with Hadley Nielson and Lucas Feimer recording assists.
Finnegan Peters stopped 12 shots for Rushmore. Ryan Turner made 41 saves for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the regular season with a pair of road contests to be played in Sioux, against Brandon Valley Feb. 18 and against Sioux Falls II on Feb. 19.
Rushmore 4, Yankton 0
RAPID CITY — Landyn Poirier and Brixton Steen each scored twice as Rushmore downed Yankton 4-0 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Finnegan Peters stopped all 10 shots in the victory. Ryan Turner made 48 saves for Yankton.
