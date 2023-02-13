RAPID CITY — Hayden Holec posted three goals and an assist, and Alexander Dietrich had two goals and three assists to lead the Rushmore Thunder past Yankton 9-0 in boys’ hockey action on Sunday.

Zeke Farlee, Wyatt Reeder, Mason McGregor and Landon Bartling each scored for Rushmore.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.