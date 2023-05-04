VERMILLION — Beau Pollema struck out seven batters over four shutout innings, lifting Dakota Valley to a 7-0 victory over Vermillion in a weather-shortened five-inning club high school baseball contest on Thursday.
Pollema helped his cause, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Randy Rosenquist tripled. Jake Pruchniak had a hit and four RBI. Jaxon Hennies, Brendan Barnett, Dylan Lukken and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Roerig, Carter Hansen and Hayden Christopherson each had a hit for Vermillion.
Josh Moskowitz took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 10-1, hosts Beresford-Alcester-Hudson today (Friday). Vermillion, 4-6, travels to Parkston today.
JV: Yankton 5, Jefferson 4
Yankton beat Sioux Falls Jefferson 5-4 in junior varsity baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Evan Serck and Owen Wishon each went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Kael Garry, Easton Nelson and Payton Peterson each doubled. Sean Turner had a hit and two RBI, and Trey Sager added a hit in the victory.
Tyson Prouty struck out six in six innings of work for the win. Frankie In’t Veld pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Yankton led the second game 4-2 when the game was stopped due to weather. The Bucks did not have a hit, but drew four walks and took advantage of two errors.
Wishon struck out two batters in 1 1/3 innings.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley on Saturday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
