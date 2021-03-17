EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct a name. We apologize for the error.
Like many teams, the Yankton Bucks have had a long road over the last 12 months.
That road, though, led them back to where they were a year ago: a high seed in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
The Bucks take an 18-3 record and the second seed into the event, which begins today (Thursday) in Rapid City.
“It means a lot,” said Yankton senior guard Aidan Feser. “Not just for ourselves, but for our seniors from last year as well. It’s bigger than just this year.”
Last year’s opportunity, of course, was taken by the state shutting down all post-season events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That stoppage came after the Bucks had qualified for the 2020 tournament as the top seed, but before they could take the floor. Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, O’Gorman and Brandon Valley also return from the state tournament field that wasn’t.
While the Bucks’ program is back at state, there are differences. Two starters and one reserve graduated and, though all-state point guard Cooper Cornemann and standout post Hunter Kotrous remain in Yankton at Mount Marty University, their absence from the Bucks’ lineup required some adjustments.
“We knew this year that we couldn’t just replace an all-state point guard. We couldn’t have one guy getting 15 to 20 points per game,” Haynes said. “(Returning starters) Aidan Feser and Trevor Fitzgerald have picked up more of those roles, not just scoring but on defense. Rugby Ryken and Jaden Kral have stepped up throughout the season. The guys off the bench have done a nice job when called upon.”
The Bucks’ constant during the past six years, Wisconsin recruit Matthew Mors, has upped his numbers as well, averaging a career-best 25 points per game. He also leads Yankton in assists (2.9 per game), blocked shots (1.9 per game), rebounds (8.1 per game) and steals (2.4 per game).
“Matthew has been a big piece in the middle for us,” Haynes said. “We’re excited for him — and for all our seniors — that they’re guaranteed three more games with their teammates.”
Kral (11.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and Rugby Ryken (8.8 ppg, 2.4 apg, 3.2 rpg, 26 made 3s), a junior and sophomore, have stepped into starting roles and have thrived. Feser (5.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.1 spg) and Fitzgerald (5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg) have provided senior leadership, along with Mors.
The Bucks’ rotation off the bench has evolved throughout the season.
“Our rotation depends on the game and how things play out,” Haynes said. “Against Sioux City East, Cody Oswald (1 ppg) was called upon. Lately it’s been Dylan Prouty (3.7 ppg, 22 made threes) and Drew Ryken (2.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg), or Mac Ryken (1.6 ppg), or Joe Gokie (1.2 ppg). Mikey (Michael Mors; 2.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg) has been in situations as well.
“We never know what each game might bring. But they all know that at any given time, they might be called upon, and they have to be ready.”
The Bucks open the tournament with a 6 p.m. (Central) contest against seventh-seeded Mitchell (15-6). Yankton topped the Kernels 53-44 on Feb. 19. Mitchell went 2-4 to finish the regular season — all against state tournament teams — but bounced back to rout Watertown in the SoDak 16.
“It seems like it was just a couple of games ago, and it’s been a month,” Haynes said. “We had them in our gym, and got them on a night that one of their top players had an off night. They’re going to be geared up.”
Mitchell is led by a pair of bigs, 6-10 senior Zane Alm (15.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 52 assists, 62 blocked shots) and 6-6 junior Caden Hinker (17.1 ppg, 10 rpg, 111 assists, 33 made 3s). Seniors Lucas Moller (4.6 ppg, 30 made 3s) and Ben Helleloid (5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 65 assists), and sophomore Dylan Soulek (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 41 assists) round out the first five.
Juniors Gavyn Degen (3 ppg) and Jonah Schmidt (1.2 ppg), and 6-5 sophomore Steele Morgan (2.4 ppg) have played in every game for the Kernels.
“It will be an interesting first few minutes,” Haynes said of the matchup. “We’ll both be feeling out each other’s adjustments, and we’ll go from there accordingly.”
For the Bucks to make the most of their fourth straight state tournament appearance — a run that hasn’t happened for the Yankton program since the 1970s — they will need to continue doing the things that got them to Rapid City.
“First off, we need to guard. Defense travels well, and we have to be able to guard,” Haynes said. “We have to control the glass, especially on the defensive end.
“We have to stay true to who we are and what got us here.”
The Yankton-Mitchell winner will face the winner between third-seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt (14-5) and sixth-seeded Brandon Valley (15-6). The Rough Riders and Lynx play in the 8:30 p.m. Central contest.
The afternoon session begins at 1 p.m., featuring top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington (16-2) against Aberdeen Central (11-10), followed by fourth-seeded O’Gorman (15-6) against Harrisburg (16-5) at 3:30 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the championship set for 8:30 p.m.
Regardless of this weekend’s outcome, the Bucks are excited about the opportunities ahead.
“We get to go out on the bus together. We haven’t been able to do that all year. Spending time with teammates, it’s a blast,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re not taking anything for granted after last year.”
