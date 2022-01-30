BOX ELDER — For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Yankton Gazelles found the win column. And, for the first time this season, they didn’t have to make key plays in the final minute to do so.
Yankton pulled away in the second half to claim a 46-27 victory over Douglas in girls’ basketball action on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Gazelles (4-8).
Gazelles head coach Trey Krier was happy with how his team handled the long ride for the single game.
“The kids did a good job of getting out early,” he said. “We started slow offensively but stuck with it.”
Claire Tereshinski scored a game-high 17 points for the Gazelles.
“Claire had a great game, a nice bounce-back game after a tough one against Brandon Valley,” Krier said. “Everyone chipped in their piece.”
Molly Savey and Jordynn Salvatori each scored seven points for the Gazelles.
“We’ve said all season that we have to have a number kids score between five and 12 points each game for us to be successful,” Krier said. “We had a number of people in that range. It was good to see.”
Lamara Castaneda scored 15 points for Douglas (2-9).
The Gazelles had three straight days of practice this past week, something Krier said helped contribute to a strong defensive showing. The 27 points scored by the Patriots in the contest was a season-best for points allowed by Yankton.
“One of the things we’ve been working on a lot has been initial positioning and rotation on defense,” Krier said. “They’re starting to get it, starting to understand what team defense looks like for us.
“Hopefully we can bottle that up, come back Monday with a good practice and get ourselves ready for the Lady Govs.”
Yankton begins a stretch of three straight home games on Feb. 3, when Pierre (3-9) comes to town. For the second straight week, the Gazelles will have three straight days of practice before their first — and, in this case, only — game of the week.
“It’s invaluable,” Krier said of having days away from competition. “We’re able to talk about things, break down video and get reps in practice.
“It’s also an opportunity for kids to get some rest. We need to make sure we’re keeping kids healthy as well.”
Yankton won the JV game 40-28. Kamella Kopp posted nine points and five rebounds, and Camryn Koletzky scored nine points for Yankton. Madison Girard and Bailey LaCroix each scored eight points. Emma Herrboldt had five rebounds in the victory.
Douglas beat Yankton in the freshmen game 35-26. For Yankton, Deandra Leighton posted nine points and four rebounds. Carly Cap had eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.